MUMBAI Oct 19 Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell on Friday as traders chose to book profit at higher prices, but analysts expect a recovery due to improved spot demand and some overseas enquiries.

* At 1007 GMT, the November jeera contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 0.66 percent lower at 15,535 rupees per 100 kg.

* The contract has gained more than 12 percent in October on an increase in export demand due to the ongoing civil war in Syria. India is the world's top producer of the spice followed by Syria and Turkey.

* "Some profit-taking is seen in jeera futures. For the November contract, a crucial resistance is at 15,800 rupees," said Vedika Narvekar, an analyst at Angel Commodities.

* Narvekar, however, recommends buying at around 15,200 rupees due to overseas demand.

* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, spot jeera rose 54 rupees to 15,179 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures fell due to sluggish demand from overseas buyers and mounting stocks.

* The November turmeric contract on the NCDEX was down 0.80 percent at 5,200 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Demand is not picking up in the market due to an anticipation of good crop and higher stocks that would further pressurise prices," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

* The NCDEX will withdraw the special margin of 20 percent on the long side of November and December turmeric contract effective from Saturday, according to a notification on its website.

* In Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, spot turmeric edged up 2 rupees to 5,024 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures rose on thin supplies in spot markets and on depleting stocks, though weak exports weighed on the sentiment.

* The most-active November contract on the NCDEX was up 0.52 percent at 43,500 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Prices are up because of lower supplies, but unlikely to sustain at higher levels because of a weak export demand," said Reddy.

* At Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot pepper fell 13 rupees to 42,267 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)