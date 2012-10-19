MUMBAI Oct 19 Indian jeera, or cumin seed,
futures fell on Friday as traders chose to book profit at higher
prices, but analysts expect a recovery due to improved spot
demand and some overseas enquiries.
* At 1007 GMT, the November jeera contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 0.66
percent lower at 15,535 rupees per 100 kg.
* The contract has gained more than 12 percent in October on
an increase in export demand due to the ongoing civil war in
Syria. India is the world's top producer of the spice followed
by Syria and Turkey.
* "Some profit-taking is seen in jeera futures. For the
November contract, a crucial resistance is at 15,800 rupees,"
said Vedika Narvekar, an analyst at Angel Commodities.
* Narvekar, however, recommends buying at around 15,200
rupees due to overseas demand.
* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, spot jeera rose 54
rupees to 15,179 rupees per 100 kg.
TURMERIC
Indian turmeric futures fell due to sluggish demand from
overseas buyers and mounting stocks.
* The November turmeric contract on the NCDEX was
down 0.80 percent at 5,200 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Demand is not picking up in the market due to an
anticipation of good crop and higher stocks that would further
pressurise prices," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at JRG
Wealth Management.
* The NCDEX will withdraw the special margin of 20 percent
on the long side of November and December turmeric contract
effective from Saturday, according to a notification on its
website.
* In Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, spot
turmeric edged up 2 rupees to 5,024 rupees per 100 kg.
PEPPER
Indian pepper futures rose on thin supplies in spot markets
and on depleting stocks, though weak exports weighed on the
sentiment.
* The most-active November contract on the NCDEX was
up 0.52 percent at 43,500 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Prices are up because of lower supplies, but unlikely to
sustain at higher levels because of a weak export demand," said
Reddy.
* At Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot pepper fell 13
rupees to 42,267 rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)