MUMBAI Oct 22 Indian turmeric futures fell on Monday due to subdued overseas sales and higher stocks while analysts expect the spice to extend losses in the short term.

* The November turmeric contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down 2.73 percent at 5,128 rupees per 100 kg at 0957 GMT.

* "Carry forward stocks are expected to be higher in January as farmers still have a good quantity of stock with them," said Shikha Mittal, an analyst at Karvy Comtrade.

* Mittal expects supplies in the domestic market to increase from January when arrivals from the new crop will start.

* The Nizamabad spot market in Andhra Pradesh was closed due to the Mahaashtami festival.

* The NCDEX withdrew the special margin of 20 percent on the long side of November and December turmeric contracts effective from Saturday, according to a notification on its website.

JEERA

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell due to increased domestic supplies and poor local demand.

* On Monday, domestic supplies at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat rose to 6,000 bags of 60 kg each as compared with around 3,500-4,000 bags last week.

* The November jeera contract on the NCDEX fell 1.15 percent to 15,287.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Buying is not that strong in the spot market and is expected to drop further as traders will be busy celebrating Dussehra," said Jay Kumar Jain, a trader from Unjha.

* Indians will celebrate Dussehra on Oct. 24 and Diwali in November.

* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, spot jeera fell 146 rupees to 15,063 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures were steady with a negative bias because of almost negligible exports and the approaching arrivals season but thin local supplies and depleting stocks helped prices.

* The most active November contract on the NCDEX was down 0.05 percent at 43,490 rupees per 100 kg.

* "The fresh crop will start arriving by December-end or January and will help improve the supply situation," said Mittal.

* At Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot pepper fell 137 rupees to 42,300 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)