UPDATE 1-Indebted Huishan Dairy to miss results deadline, says finances unclear
* "Significant discrepancy" in cash position (Adds debt renegotiation plans, details on debt)
MUMBAI Oct 22 Indian turmeric futures fell on Monday due to subdued overseas sales and higher stocks while analysts expect the spice to extend losses in the short term.
* The November turmeric contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down 2.73 percent at 5,128 rupees per 100 kg at 0957 GMT.
* "Carry forward stocks are expected to be higher in January as farmers still have a good quantity of stock with them," said Shikha Mittal, an analyst at Karvy Comtrade.
* Mittal expects supplies in the domestic market to increase from January when arrivals from the new crop will start.
* The Nizamabad spot market in Andhra Pradesh was closed due to the Mahaashtami festival.
* The NCDEX withdrew the special margin of 20 percent on the long side of November and December turmeric contracts effective from Saturday, according to a notification on its website.
JEERA
Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell due to increased domestic supplies and poor local demand.
* On Monday, domestic supplies at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat rose to 6,000 bags of 60 kg each as compared with around 3,500-4,000 bags last week.
* The November jeera contract on the NCDEX fell 1.15 percent to 15,287.5 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Buying is not that strong in the spot market and is expected to drop further as traders will be busy celebrating Dussehra," said Jay Kumar Jain, a trader from Unjha.
* Indians will celebrate Dussehra on Oct. 24 and Diwali in November.
* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, spot jeera fell 146 rupees to 15,063 rupees per 100 kg.
PEPPER
Indian pepper futures were steady with a negative bias because of almost negligible exports and the approaching arrivals season but thin local supplies and depleting stocks helped prices.
* The most active November contract on the NCDEX was down 0.05 percent at 43,490 rupees per 100 kg.
* "The fresh crop will start arriving by December-end or January and will help improve the supply situation," said Mittal.
* At Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot pepper fell 137 rupees to 42,300 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* "Significant discrepancy" in cash position (Adds debt renegotiation plans, details on debt)
MUMBAI, June 5 The chairman of India's National Stock Exchange, Ashok Chawla, told TV channels on Monday the bourse operator would complete an initial public offering (IPO) by the end of the year once it addresses pending issues raised by the country's regulator.