MUMBAI Oct 23 Indian turmeric futures struck a fresh contract low on Tuesday, weighed by a weak export demand, mounting stocks and lack of cues from the spot market which is shut due to Ramnavmi.

* At 0852 GMT, the November turmeric contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down 1.14 percent at 5,048 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract low of 5,004 rupees earlier.

* "Demand is almost negligible from the local and overseas buyers. Prices have already fallen a lot but could drop by another 150-200 rupees in short-term due to higher carry forward stocks," said Suresh Chowdhary, a trader from Nizamabad in Andhra Pradesh.

* The Nizamabad spot market in Andhra Pradesh was closed due to the Ramnavmi festival.

JEERA

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures edged down in afternoon trade as farmers increased supplies in the domestic market amid subdued overseas demand.

* On Tuesday, domestic supplies at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, rose to 5,500 bags of 60 kg each as compared with around 3,500-4,000 bags last week.

* The November jeera contract on the NCDEX fell 0.35 percent to 15,070 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Farmers have increased supplies into the spot market as they need cash in the festival season," said Samir Mahendra Shah, a trader from Unjha.

* Indians will celebrate Dussehra on Oct. 24 and Diwali in November.

* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, spot jeera rose 44 rupees to 15,119 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures rose as slack domestic supplies and dwindling stocks supported sentiment though weak exports and the approaching arrivals season restricted the upside.

* The most active November contract on the NCDEX was up 0.15 percent at 44,200 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Festive season demand is expected to support prices at lower levels. However, low export demand as well as good supplies in the international market from other origins may cap sharp gains," Angel Commodities said in a research note on Tuesday.

* Fresh arrivals in pepper would start arriving by December-end or January, traders said.

* At Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot pepper rose 366 rupees to 42,650 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)