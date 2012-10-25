MUMBAI Oct 25 Indian turmeric futures hit a fresh contract low on Thursday due to sluggish exports and higher stocks.

* At 0916 GMT, the November turmeric contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down 1.04 percent at 4,972 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract low of 4,950 rupees earlier.

* "Demand has almost dried up from overseas buyers and local stockists as they have enough stocks with them. It is expected to remain weak in short-term," said Vedika Narvekar, analyst at Angel Commodities.

* The Nizamabad spot market in Andhra Pradesh is closed and will resume trading next week.

JEERA

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell tracking weak cues from the domestic market where supplies were high while slack overseas demand also weighed on sentiment.

* Jeera sowing has begun at a few places and will gain pace in the coming days.

* The November jeera contract on the NCDEX fell 1.87 percent to 14,840 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Buyers are staying on the sidelines on hopes of further drop in prices as sowing operations pick up," said Jay Kumar Jain, a trader from Unjha.

* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, spot jeera fell 123 rupees to 15,054 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures fell as almost negligible exports and hopes of higher than expected output due to revived rains, weighed on prices.

* However, thin domestic supplies and dwindling stocks prevented any sharp fall.

* The most active November contract on the NCDEX was down 0.56 percent at 44,080 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Pepper output is now expected slightly higher than the previous year due to rainfall later in the season," said Manikant Khona, a trader from Kochi, a key market in Kerala.

* Fresh arrivals of pepper would start by December-end or January, traders said.

* At Kochi, spot pepper rose 47 rupees to 42,733 rupees per 100 kg on thin supplies. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)