MUMBAI Oct 29 Indian turmeric futures rose on Monday as farmers held back supplies on hopes of improvement in prices, though weak overseas sales and higher stocks are likely to weigh on prices at higher levels.

* At 0946 GMT, the November turmeric contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 3.27 percent at 5,186 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Supplies in the domestic market are very less because farmers are not willing to sell their produce at lower prices," said Suresh Chowdhary, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

* The November contract has fallen more than 10 percent since the start of the month.

* In Nizamabad, spot turmeric was traded at 4,931 rupees per 100 kg. The market was shut for the entire last week for Dussehra festival.

JEERA

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose as a pickup in domestic buying and fresh overseas enquiries supported sentiment.

* The November jeera contract on the NCDEX was 0.85 percent higher at 14,547.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* India is the world's top producer of the spice followed by Syria and Turkey.

* "There are some fresh enquiries from exporters. Jeera prices are expected to stay firm in the near term because of renewed export demand," said Jay Kumar Jain, a trader from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

* At Unjha, spot jeera rose 22 rupees to 15,016 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures fell due to sluggish exports though thin supplies in spot markets and depleting stocks restricted the downside.

* The most-active November contract on the NCDEX was down 0.39 percent at 43,850 rupees per 100 kg.

* "The trend is down. Absence of export demand is weighing on sentiment," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

* At Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot pepper fell 85 rupees to 42,672 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)