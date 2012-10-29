MUMBAI Oct 29 Indian turmeric futures rose on
Monday as farmers held back supplies on hopes of improvement in
prices, though weak overseas sales and higher stocks are likely
to weigh on prices at higher levels.
* At 0946 GMT, the November turmeric contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 3.27
percent at 5,186 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Supplies in the domestic market are very less because
farmers are not willing to sell their produce at lower prices,"
said Suresh Chowdhary, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in
Andhra Pradesh.
* The November contract has fallen more than 10 percent
since the start of the month.
* In Nizamabad, spot turmeric was traded at 4,931 rupees per
100 kg. The market was shut for the entire last week for
Dussehra festival.
JEERA
Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose as a pickup in
domestic buying and fresh overseas enquiries supported
sentiment.
* The November jeera contract on the NCDEX was 0.85
percent higher at 14,547.5 rupees per 100 kg.
* India is the world's top producer of the spice followed by
Syria and Turkey.
* "There are some fresh enquiries from exporters. Jeera
prices are expected to stay firm in the near term because of
renewed export demand," said Jay Kumar Jain, a trader from
Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.
* At Unjha, spot jeera rose 22 rupees to 15,016 rupees per
100 kg.
PEPPER
Indian pepper futures fell due to sluggish exports though
thin supplies in spot markets and depleting stocks restricted
the downside.
* The most-active November contract on the NCDEX was
down 0.39 percent at 43,850 rupees per 100 kg.
* "The trend is down. Absence of export demand is weighing
on sentiment," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at JRG Wealth
Management.
* At Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot pepper fell 85
rupees to 42,672 rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)