MUMBAI Oct 30 Indian turmeric futures fell on Tuesday due to subdued demand from local and overseas buyers, with mounting stocks also dampening sentiment.

* At 0930 GMT, the November turmeric contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down 1.52 percent at 5,060 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Prices are expected to fall further because demand is very weak and unlikely to pick up in the coming days," said R.K. Vishwanath, a trader from Erode, Tamil Nadu.

* In Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, turmeric was traded at 4,922 rupees per 100 kg, down 4 rupees.

JEERA

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell as farmers increased supplies in the domestic market while spot demand was dull.

* The November jeera contract on the NCDEX was 0.86 percent lower at 14,375 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Daily spot supplies have increased to 4,000-6,000 bags of 60 kg each as compared with 3,000-3,500 bags during the start of the month," said Arvind Patel, a trader from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

* India is the world's top producer of the spice, followed by Syria and Turkey.

* At Unjha, spot jeera fell 10.5 rupees to 15,017 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures rose as a decline in domestic supply and depleting stocks aided sentiment.

* The most-active November contract on the NCDEX was up 0.55 percent at 44,120 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Movement in pepper is very range-bound because of the absence of fresh cues. Domestic supplies have been thin but could improve with the arrival of new crop by January-February," said Vedika Narvekar, an analyst at Angel Commodities.

* At Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot pepper rose 171 rupees to 42,834 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)