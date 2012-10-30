MUMBAI Oct 30 Indian turmeric futures fell on
Tuesday due to subdued demand from local and overseas buyers,
with mounting stocks also dampening sentiment.
* At 0930 GMT, the November turmeric contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down
1.52 percent at 5,060 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Prices are expected to fall further because demand is
very weak and unlikely to pick up in the coming days," said R.K.
Vishwanath, a trader from Erode, Tamil Nadu.
* In Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, turmeric was
traded at 4,922 rupees per 100 kg, down 4 rupees.
JEERA
Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell as farmers
increased supplies in the domestic market while spot demand was
dull.
* The November jeera contract on the NCDEX was 0.86
percent lower at 14,375 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Daily spot supplies have increased to 4,000-6,000 bags of
60 kg each as compared with 3,000-3,500 bags during the start of
the month," said Arvind Patel, a trader from Unjha, a key market
in Gujarat.
* India is the world's top producer of the spice, followed
by Syria and Turkey.
* At Unjha, spot jeera fell 10.5 rupees to 15,017 rupees per
100 kg.
PEPPER
Indian pepper futures rose as a decline in domestic supply
and depleting stocks aided sentiment.
* The most-active November contract on the NCDEX was
up 0.55 percent at 44,120 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Movement in pepper is very range-bound because of the
absence of fresh cues. Domestic supplies have been thin but
could improve with the arrival of new crop by January-February,"
said Vedika Narvekar, an analyst at Angel Commodities.
* At Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot pepper rose 171
rupees to 42,834 rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)