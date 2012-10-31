MUMBAI Oct 31 Indian pepper futures fell on Wednesday due to lack of demand from overseas buyers and prospects of higher crop, but thin spot supplies and depleting stocks restricted the downside.

* At 0911 GMT, the most-active November contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down 1.02 percent at 43,845 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Traders are staying away from the market because it is moving in a very narrow range and demand is not much," said Hareesh V. Nair, a senior analyst at Geojit Comtrade.

* Nair expects pepper output to be slightly higher because of some improved rainfall towards the end of the season.

* At Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot pepper rose 35 rupees to 42,890 rupees per 100 kg on lesser supplies.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures rose on short-covering supported by thin spot supplies and steady demand though mounting stocks and subdued exports weighed on sentiment.

* The November turmeric contract on the NCDEX was up 1.14 percent at 5,140 rupees per 100 kg. It fell 1.09 percent in the previous session.

* "Domestic supplies are thin but prices are unlikely to gain sharply because stocks are very high," said Suresh Chowdhary, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

* In Nizamabad, turmeric was steady at 4,920 rupees per 100 kg.

JEERA

Indian jeera, rose on some value buying after prices fell more than 1 percent in the previous session though a rise in domestic supplies and weak exports limited the upside.

* The November jeera contract on the NCDEX was 0.19 percent higher at 14,327.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Some lower-level buying is seen in jeera futures but upside would be limited because of steady demand," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

* Jeera sowing in Gujarat have started and is expected to gain pace gradually.

* India is the world's top producer of the spice, followed by Syria and Turkey. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)