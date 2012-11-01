MUMBAI Nov 1 Indian jeera futures fell on Thursday, tracking bearish cues from spot markets where higher domestic supplies dampened demand while weak exports also weighed.

* At 1018 GMT, the November jeera contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 1.97 percent lower at 14,027.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Domestic supplies are very high as compared to demand. Overseas demand is also not supportive," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

* Jeera sowing in Gujarat has started and is expected to gain pace gradually.

* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, spot jeera fell 159.5 rupees to 14,883 rupees per 100 kg.

* Reddy said the near-term support for the November contract was at 14,020 rupees per 100 kg.

* India is the world's top producer of the spice, followed by Syria and Turkey.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures fell on weak overseas demand and b etter crop prospects, though lower domestic supplies and depleting stocks kept the downside limited.

* The most-active November contract on the NCDEX was down 0.80 percent at 42,625 rupees per 100 kg.

* "The fundamental scenario continues to be weak with higher crop anticipation in India and across the world. New season arrivals will begin from the end of December," Kotak Commodities said in a research note.

* Traders expect pepper output to improve slightly because of some improved rainfall towards the end of the season.

* At Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot pepper fell 955 rupees to 41,900 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures rose due to lower domestic supplies and some improvement in local buying, though mounting stocks weighed on sentiments.

* The November turmeric contract on the NCDEX was up 0.35 percent at 5,146 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Prices have fallen a lot and now some bounce-back is seen. Prices are likely to trade steady in the near term," said Punamchand Gupta, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

* In Nizamabad, turmeric rose 30 rupees to 4,961 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)