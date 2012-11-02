MUMBAI Nov 2 Indian jeera futures rose on
Friday on short-covering after falling more than 1 percent in
the previous session, though ongoing sowing operations and weak
exports were seen weighing on sentiments.
* At 0957 GMT, the November jeera contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 1.17
percent higher at 14,240 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Short-covering is supporting prices but prices could
sustain at these levels only if export demand comes in," said
Vedika Narvekar, an analyst at Angel Commodities.
* Jeera sowing in Gujarat has started and is expected to
gain pace gradually.
* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, spot jeera fell 66
rupees to 14,878 rupees per 100 kg.
* India is the world's top producer of the spice, followed
by Syria and Turkey.
PEPPER
Indian pepper futures fell as hopes of better crop and
sluggish exports weighed on sentiments, though depleting stocks
limited the downside.
* The most-active November contract on the NCDEX
was down 0.60 percent at 42,550 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Expectations of higher output and weak overseas demand
are keeping prices under pressure," said Narvekar.
* Traders expect pepper output to improve slightly because
of some improved rainfall towards the end of the season.
* At Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot pepper rose 20
rupees to 42,044 rupees per 100 kg.
TURMERIC
Indian turmeric futures fell on higher stocks and weak
exports.
* The November turmeric contract on the NCDEX was
down 0.12 percent at 5,108 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Carry-forward stocks are very high and demand is almost
negligible. The November contract may test some support at 5,000
rupees," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice president at
Indiabulls Commodities.
* At Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, turmeric was
steady at 4,961 rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)