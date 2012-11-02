MUMBAI Nov 2 Indian jeera futures rose on Friday on short-covering after falling more than 1 percent in the previous session, though ongoing sowing operations and weak exports were seen weighing on sentiments.

* At 0957 GMT, the November jeera contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 1.17 percent higher at 14,240 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Short-covering is supporting prices but prices could sustain at these levels only if export demand comes in," said Vedika Narvekar, an analyst at Angel Commodities.

* Jeera sowing in Gujarat has started and is expected to gain pace gradually.

* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, spot jeera fell 66 rupees to 14,878 rupees per 100 kg.

* India is the world's top producer of the spice, followed by Syria and Turkey.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures fell as hopes of better crop and sluggish exports weighed on sentiments, though depleting stocks limited the downside.

* The most-active November contract on the NCDEX was down 0.60 percent at 42,550 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Expectations of higher output and weak overseas demand are keeping prices under pressure," said Narvekar.

* Traders expect pepper output to improve slightly because of some improved rainfall towards the end of the season.

* At Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot pepper rose 20 rupees to 42,044 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures fell on higher stocks and weak exports.

* The November turmeric contract on the NCDEX was down 0.12 percent at 5,108 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Carry-forward stocks are very high and demand is almost negligible. The November contract may test some support at 5,000 rupees," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice president at Indiabulls Commodities.

* At Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, turmeric was steady at 4,961 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)