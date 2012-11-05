MUMBAI Nov 5 Indian jeera futures rose on
Monday due to a pickup in local buying while some improvement in
overseas enquiries aided the prices too.
* At 1028 GMT, the December jeera contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 2.32
percent higher at 15,087.5 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Some fresh enquiries have come from the overseas buyers.
If prices stabilize, then we may see more export demand," said
Samir Mahendra Shah, a trader from Unjha, a key market in
Gujarat.
* Jeera sowing in Gujarat has started, and is expected to
gain pace gradually.
* At Unjha, spot jeera rose by 24.5 rupees to 14,893 rupees
per 100 kg.
* India is the world's top producer of the spice, followed
by Syria and Turkey.
TURMERIC
Indian turmeric futures rose more than 2 percent, tracking
firm cues from spot market while some fresh export enquiries
also supported.
* The December turmeric contract on the NCDEX was up
2.13 percent at 5,186 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Revival of domestic as well as export orders is expected
to support prices," Angel Commodities said in a research note on
Monday.
* At Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, turmeric
rose 34.5 rupees to 4,984.5 rupees per 100 kg.
* However, mounting stocks are expected to keep the upside
limited.
PEPPER
Indian pepper futures inched down on weak exports and hopes
of better crop, but thin stocks supported prices.
* The most-active December contract on the NCDEX
inched down 0.12 percent to 42,370 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Trading activities are very thin in the physical market.
Any good upside movement could not be seen unless exports pick
up," said Manikant Khona, a trader from Kochi, a key market in
Kerala.
* Traders expect pepper output to remain good because of
improved rainfall towards the end of the season.
* At Kochi, spot pepper rose 41 rupees to 41,980 rupees per
100 kg.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Jijo Jacob)