MUMBAI Nov 5 Indian jeera futures rose on Monday due to a pickup in local buying while some improvement in overseas enquiries aided the prices too.

* At 1028 GMT, the December jeera contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 2.32 percent higher at 15,087.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Some fresh enquiries have come from the overseas buyers. If prices stabilize, then we may see more export demand," said Samir Mahendra Shah, a trader from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

* Jeera sowing in Gujarat has started, and is expected to gain pace gradually.

* At Unjha, spot jeera rose by 24.5 rupees to 14,893 rupees per 100 kg.

* India is the world's top producer of the spice, followed by Syria and Turkey.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures rose more than 2 percent, tracking firm cues from spot market while some fresh export enquiries also supported.

* The December turmeric contract on the NCDEX was up 2.13 percent at 5,186 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Revival of domestic as well as export orders is expected to support prices," Angel Commodities said in a research note on Monday.

* At Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, turmeric rose 34.5 rupees to 4,984.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* However, mounting stocks are expected to keep the upside limited.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures inched down on weak exports and hopes of better crop, but thin stocks supported prices.

* The most-active December contract on the NCDEX inched down 0.12 percent to 42,370 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Trading activities are very thin in the physical market. Any good upside movement could not be seen unless exports pick up," said Manikant Khona, a trader from Kochi, a key market in Kerala.

* Traders expect pepper output to remain good because of improved rainfall towards the end of the season.

* At Kochi, spot pepper rose 41 rupees to 41,980 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Jijo Jacob)