MUMBAI Nov 6 Indian turmeric futures rose to
their highest intra-day permissible limit of 4 percent on
Tuesday due to a pick-up in demand from north Indian states and
some fresh export enquiries.
* At 1003 GMT, the December turmeric contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 4.02
percent at 5,388 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Demand is very good from the north Indian buyers and
exporters. Prices are expected to rise further by around 200
rupees," said Punamchand Gupta, a trader from Nizamabad, a key
market in Andhra Pradesh.
* At Nizamabad, turmeric rose 107.5 rupees to 5,092 rupees
per 100 kg.
PEPPER
Indian pepper futures were up on some local demand amid thin
supplies and low stocks though subdued exports and estimates of
better crop weighed on sentiment.
* The most-active December contract on the NCDEX
rose 0.22 percent to 42,400 rupees per 100 kg.
* "The new crop is expected to be higher than in the
previous season but supplies would start only by January. Until
then shortage will continue and keep the prices firm," said a
trader from Kochi, a key market in Kerala.
* Traders expect pepper output to remain good because of
improved rainfall towards the end of the season.
* At Kochi, spot pepper rose 44 rupees to 41,974 rupees per
100 kg.
JEERA
Indian jeera futures were up on firm cues from the spot
market due to festive demand and some overseas enquiries.
However, a pick-up in the domestic supplies restricted the
upside.
* The December jeera contract on the NCDEX was 0.12
percent higher at 15,085 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Festive demand is supporting prices despite a rise in the
local supplies. Prices are seen firm in the short term," said
Shikha Mittal, analyst at Karvy Comtrade.
* Jeera sowing in Gujarat has started, and is expected to
gain pace gradually.
* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, spot jeera rose by 67
rupees to 15,023 rupees per 100 kg.
* India is the world's top producer of the spice, followed
by Syria and Turkey.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)