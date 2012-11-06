MUMBAI Nov 6 Indian turmeric futures rose to their highest intra-day permissible limit of 4 percent on Tuesday due to a pick-up in demand from north Indian states and some fresh export enquiries.

* At 1003 GMT, the December turmeric contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 4.02 percent at 5,388 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Demand is very good from the north Indian buyers and exporters. Prices are expected to rise further by around 200 rupees," said Punamchand Gupta, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

* At Nizamabad, turmeric rose 107.5 rupees to 5,092 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures were up on some local demand amid thin supplies and low stocks though subdued exports and estimates of better crop weighed on sentiment.

* The most-active December contract on the NCDEX rose 0.22 percent to 42,400 rupees per 100 kg.

* "The new crop is expected to be higher than in the previous season but supplies would start only by January. Until then shortage will continue and keep the prices firm," said a trader from Kochi, a key market in Kerala.

* Traders expect pepper output to remain good because of improved rainfall towards the end of the season.

* At Kochi, spot pepper rose 44 rupees to 41,974 rupees per 100 kg.

JEERA

Indian jeera futures were up on firm cues from the spot market due to festive demand and some overseas enquiries. However, a pick-up in the domestic supplies restricted the upside.

* The December jeera contract on the NCDEX was 0.12 percent higher at 15,085 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Festive demand is supporting prices despite a rise in the local supplies. Prices are seen firm in the short term," said Shikha Mittal, analyst at Karvy Comtrade.

* Jeera sowing in Gujarat has started, and is expected to gain pace gradually.

* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, spot jeera rose by 67 rupees to 15,023 rupees per 100 kg.

* India is the world's top producer of the spice, followed by Syria and Turkey. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)