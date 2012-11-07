MUMBAI Nov 7 Indian pepper futures fell on Wednesday due to the absence of demand from local and overseas buyers while estimates of higher crop also kept the prices under pressure.

* At 0950 GMT, the most-active December contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down 0.65 percent at 42,270 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Pepper output is expected to rise mainly from Kerala due to conducive weather conditions. Prices are expected to come down in coming sessions," said Ankita Parekh, an analyst at Nirmal Bang.

* Traders expect pepper output to remain higher than that of the previous season because of improved rainfall towards the end of the season.

* At Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot pepper fell 20 rupees to 42,021 rupees per 100 kg.

JEERA

Indian jeera futures fell due to a rise in domestic supplies while the ongoing sowing operations also weighed.

* Jeera sowing in Gujarat has started, and is expected to gain pace gradually.

* The December jeera contract on the NCDEX was 0.90 percent lower at 14,930 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Demand is steady in spot as traders are waiting for a dip in prices. The December contract may fall to 14,900-14,850 rupees," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, spot jeera fell by 26 rupees to 14,997 rupees per 100 kg.

* India is the world's top producer of the spice, followed by Syria and Turkey.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures fell on profit-taking after prices hit the 4 percent upper circuit in the previous session though improved demand from north Indian buyers in the spot market prevented any sharp fall.

* The December turmeric contract on the NCDEX was down 0.78 percent at 5,346 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Some profit-selling is seen in the futures trade but spot prices are firm because of a pick-up in the local demand," said Suresh Chowdhary, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

* At Nizamabad, turmeric rose 37.5 rupees to 5,129.5 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Jijo Jacob)