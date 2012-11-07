MUMBAI Nov 7 Indian pepper futures fell on
Wednesday due to the absence of demand from local and overseas
buyers while estimates of higher crop also kept the prices under
pressure.
* At 0950 GMT, the most-active December contract on
the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down
0.65 percent at 42,270 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Pepper output is expected to rise mainly from Kerala due
to conducive weather conditions. Prices are expected to come
down in coming sessions," said Ankita Parekh, an analyst at
Nirmal Bang.
* Traders expect pepper output to remain higher than that of
the previous season because of improved rainfall towards the end
of the season.
* At Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot pepper fell 20
rupees to 42,021 rupees per 100 kg.
JEERA
Indian jeera futures fell due to a rise in domestic supplies
while the ongoing sowing operations also weighed.
* Jeera sowing in Gujarat has started, and is expected to
gain pace gradually.
* The December jeera contract on the NCDEX was 0.90
percent lower at 14,930 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Demand is steady in spot as traders are waiting for a dip
in prices. The December contract may fall to 14,900-14,850
rupees," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at JRG Wealth
Management.
* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, spot jeera fell by 26
rupees to 14,997 rupees per 100 kg.
* India is the world's top producer of the spice, followed
by Syria and Turkey.
TURMERIC
Indian turmeric futures fell on profit-taking after prices
hit the 4 percent upper circuit in the previous session though
improved demand from north Indian buyers in the spot market
prevented any sharp fall.
* The December turmeric contract on the NCDEX was
down 0.78 percent at 5,346 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Some profit-selling is seen in the futures trade but spot
prices are firm because of a pick-up in the local demand," said
Suresh Chowdhary, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in
Andhra Pradesh.
* At Nizamabad, turmeric rose 37.5 rupees to 5,129.5 rupees
per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Jijo Jacob)