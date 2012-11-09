MUMBAI Nov 9 Indian pepper futures fell for a third session on Friday to hit their lowest level in over four months on subdued demand and estimates of higher production.

* At 0946 GMT, the most-active December contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down 1.38 percent at 41,000 rupees per 100 kg. It hit a low of 40,720 rupees earlier in the day, a level last seen on June 19.

*"Demand for Indian pepper is low in both local and overseas markets. We expect prices to fall further," said Faiyaz Hudani, a senior analyst with Kotak Commodity Services.

* Besides low demand, prospects of higher production due to improvement in rains in September in the states of Karnataka and Kerala, top two producers of the commodiy, is also hurting sentiment, Hudani said.

* At Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot pepper fell 375 rupees to 41,305 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures rose marginally on short-covering after a steep fall in the previous two sessions, though analysts expect prices to fall on higher stocks with wholesale dealers amid lacklustre demand.

* The December turmeric contract on the NCDEX was up 0.50 percent at 5,188 rupees per 100 kg. The contract fell over 6 percent in the previous two sessions.

* "Overall fundamentals in turmeric are bearish. It's up on short-covering and could fall either later in the day or in the next session," Hudani said.

* At Nizamabad, a key spot market in Andhra Pradesh, turmeric rose 13 rupees to 5,085 rupees per 100 kg.

JEERA

Indian jeera futures rose more than 1 percent to hit their highest level in over two weeks on tight supplies in spot markets, though an expected rise in production due to favourable weather conditions weighed.

* Jeera sowing in Gujarat, the top producer in India, has started, and is expected to gain pace. Planting could be higher this year as heavy rains in September have increased soil moisture.

* The December jeera contract on the NCDEX was 2.29 percent higher at 15,292 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Jeera supplies in spot market are low due to lean season. Prices are likely to remain range-bound till the harvest begins in February next year," Hudani said.

* At Unjha, spot jeera was unchanged at 15,003 rupees per 100 kg.

* India is the world's top producer of the spice, followed by Syria and Turkey. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)