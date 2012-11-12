MUMBAI Nov 12 Indian pepper futures traded slightly lower in choppy trade on Monday as buying by traders expecting a rise in demand during the winter was offset by weak overseas demand and higher stocks with traders.

* At 1030 GMT, the most-active December contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was trading down 0.28 percent at 40,865 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Some traders are buying expecting a rise in demand from northern India during the approaching winter season and this prevented prices from sliding further, though overall trend is bearish," said Manikant Patil, a trader based in Kochi, Kerala.

* Low overseas demand on higher supplies from Vietnam and prospects of higher production on improved rains in Karnataka and Kerala, top two producers of the commodity, are likely to weigh on prices, traders said.

* At Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot pepper fell 40.5 rupees to 41,121.5 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures rose on buying by traders expecting a rise in demand for the yellow spice during the winter and a projected decline in output in the current year.

* The December turmeric contract on the NCDEX was up 1.94 percent at 5,188 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Turmeric production is expected to fall this year as farmers reduced the area under plantation and this is also supporting the prices," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management.

* Key spot markets in Andhra Pradesh, the top producing state, were closed on Monday due to Diwali.

JEERA

Indian jeera futures rose on tight supplies in spot markets, though an expected rise in production due to favourable weather weighed.

* The December jeera contract on the NCDEX was 1.24 percent higher at 15,155 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Jeera supplies in spot market are low due to lean season and it is supporting the prices, though prospects of higher sowing is likely to weigh on prices," Reddy said.

* Jeera sowing in Gujarat, the top producer in India, has begun and is expected to gain pace. Planting could be higher this year as heavy rains in September increased soil moisture.

* India is the world's top producer of the spice, followed by Syria and Turkey. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)