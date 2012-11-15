MUMBAI Nov 15 Indian turmeric futures fell on Thursday on higher carry-forward stocks and hopes of increased supplies from January with the arrival of the new season crop.

* At 1038 GMT, the December turmeric contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down 1.27 percent at 5,280 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Stocks are very high with traders and are likely to keep prices under pressure," said Suresh Chowdhary, a trader from Nizamabad, a key spot market in Andhra Pradesh, the top producing state.

* The Nizamabad spot market has been closed since Monday due to festivals.

JEERA

Indian jeera futures fell on thin overseas demand and negligible activity in spot markets due to festivals, while on-going sowing also weighed on sentiment.

* The December jeera contract on the NCDEX was 0.89 percent lower at 15,035 rupees per 100 kg.

* "The trend is weak as farmers are liquidating their stocks for want of cash in the festival season. However, prices may recover if some fresh export demand comes," said Vedika Narvekar, an analyst at Angel Commodities.

* Jeera sowing in Gujarat, the top producer in India, has begun and is expected to gain pace.

* India is the world's top producer of the spice, followed by Syria and Turkey.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures slipped in range-bound trade due to weak exports and estimates of higher output though depleting stocks and almost negligible arrivals in the spot market prevented any sharp fall.

* The most-active December contract on the NCDEX was down 0.18 percent at 40,780 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Liquidation pressure from farmers as well as low export demand may pressurize prices. However, winter demand may support prices at lower levels," said Narvekar.

* At Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot pepper rose 71 rupees to 41,165 rupees per 100 kg on thin supplies.

* Low overseas demand on higher supplies from Vietnam and prospects of higher production on improved rains in Karnataka and Kerala, top two producers of the commodity, are likely to weigh on prices, traders said. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)