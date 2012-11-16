MUMBAI Nov 16 Indian pepper futures touched a new contract low on Friday as estimates of higher output, sluggish exports and weak cues from spot, weighed on sentiment.

* At 0924 GMT, the most-active December contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down 2.92 percent at 39,585 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a contract low of 39,200 rupees.

* "Fundamental continues to be bearish for pepper as demand is very poor. Fresh supplies are also expected to come in the market from January," said Manikant Khona, a trader from Kochi, a key market in Kerala.

* At Kochi spot pepper fell 343 rupees to 40,822 rupees per 100 kg on thin supplies.

* Overseas demand have been lower because of higher prices of Indian origin pepper over its competitors.

* Also improved rains in Karnataka and Kerala, top two producers of the commodity, later in the season, raised prospects of higher production.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures fell due to weak demand from overseas buyers, mounting stocks and hopes of increased supplies from January with the arrival of the new season crop.

* The December turmeric contract on the NCDEX was down 2.46 percent at 5,152 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Prices are not sustaining at higher prices because demand is not supportive. Selling comes at around 5,200-5,300 rupees," said Punamchand Gupta, a trader from Nizamabad, a key spot market in Andhra Pradesh, the top producing state.

* The Nizamabad spot market has been closed since Monday due to festivals and would resume trading from next week.

JEERA

Indian jeera futures fell on subdued demand from local and overseas buyers, while on-going sowing also weighed on sentiment.

* The December jeera contract on the NCDEX was 1.37 percent lower at 14,787.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Jeera prices are likely to fall further because of poor demand. Supplies have also increased in the spot market," said Jay Kumar Jain, a trader from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

* Jeera sowing in Gujarat, the top producer in India, has begun and is expected to gain pace.

* India is the world's top producer of the spice, followed by Syria and Turkey. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)