MUMBAI, March 11 Indian turmeric futures rose on Monday on some export demand and concerns over lower output, though increasing spot supplies from the new crop and higher carry-forward stocks limited the upside.

* At 1000 GMT, the most-active turmeric contract for April delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 1.06 percent higher at 6,688 rupees per 100 kg.

* Traders expect a lower output because of a lesser area under plantation in leading cultivating states.

* "Turmeric is expected to trade on a positive note on Monday on reports of fresh export enquiries," Angel Commodities said in a research note.

* Traders said demand for new crop was less than expected because of high moisture content but was expected to improve in the coming weeks.

* Around 8,000-10,000 bags of 70 kg each are reaching Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures rose as delayed harvesting due to lack of skilled labourers, thin supplies and negligible stocks triggered buying.

* The most-active pepper contract for April delivery on the NCDEX was 1.37 percent up at 34,700 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Farmers are sitting on stocks because they are expecting better returns," said a trader in Kochi, a key market in Kerala.

* Pepper output is likely to be higher this season as a good yield is expected from the top-producing states of Kerala and Karnataka, traders said.

* Supplies have picked up from Karnataka but are still below expectations because of labour shortage and as farmers are holding back stocks.

* Pepper rose 187.5 rupees to 36,687.5 rupees per 100 kg in Kochi.

JEERA

Indian jeera futures edged down due to rising spot supplies and expectations of a higher output, though some export inquiries kept the downside limited.

* The actively traded jeera contract for April delivery on the NCDEX was 0.11 percent lower at 13,185 rupees per 100 kg.

* Daily supplies from the new season crop rose to 22,000-25,000 bags of 60 kg each from 10,000-14,000 bags during the start of the month, at the Unjha market in Gujarat.

* "Increasing arrivals are weighing on sentiment but if export demand gains momentum then we may see some sharp gains in prices," said Jay Kumar Jain, a trader in Unjha.

* Jeera is a winter crop, sown from October to December, and fresh supplies start arriving in February.

* Spot jeera fell 111.5 rupees to 13,387.5 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)