MUMBAI, March 12 Indian turmeric futures rose to their maximum intraday limit on Tuesday, helped by strong demand from north India and lower-than-expected supplies from the new crop as a lower output is estimated.

* At 1015 GMT, the most-active turmeric contract for April delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 4.02 percent higher at 6,888 rupees per 100 kg.

* Traders expect a lower output because of a lesser area under plantation in leading cultivating states.

* "This is the main demand period in turmeric. Buying is good from north Indian buyers," said R.K. Vishwanath, a trader from Erode, Tamil Nadu.

* Around 8,000-10,000 bags of 70 kg each are daily reaching Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

* At Nizamabad, the price of spot turmeric rose 350 rupees to 6,129 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures rose on slack spot supplies due to the lack of skilled labours that delayed harvesting and resulted in depleting stocks.

* The most-active pepper contract for April delivery on the NCDEX was 1.13 percent up at 35,250 rupees per 100 kg.

* Lower quantity of stocks and strong demand from local buyers are supporting the upside in prices, said an analyst from Angel Commodities.

* Pepper output is likely to be higher this season as a good yield is expected from the top-producing states of Kerala and Karnataka, traders said.

* Supplies have picked up from Karnataka, but are still below the expected levels because of labour shortage. Farmers holding back stocks is also hurting the supplies.

* Pepper rose 321 rupees to 37,179 rupees per 100 kg in Kochi, key market in Kerala.

JEERA

Indian jeera futures rose due to export demand, but rising supplies from the new crop and expectations of a higher output restricted the upside.

* The actively traded jeera contract for April delivery on the NCDEX was 1.74 percent higher at 13,432.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* Daily supplies from the new season crop rose to 22,000-25,000 bags of 60 kg each from 10,000-14,000 bags during the start of the month, at the Unjha market in Gujarat.

* Fresh export and local demand is supporting jeera prices, Angel Commodities said in a research note.

* Jeera is a winter crop, sown from October to December, and fresh supplies start arriving in February.

* Spot jeera rose 84 rupees to 13,448 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Bijoy Koyitty)