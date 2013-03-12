MUMBAI, March 12 Indian turmeric futures rose to
their maximum intraday limit on Tuesday, helped by strong demand
from north India and lower-than-expected supplies from the new
crop as a lower output is estimated.
* At 1015 GMT, the most-active turmeric contract for April
delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives
Exchange (NCDEX) was 4.02 percent higher at 6,888 rupees per 100
kg.
* Traders expect a lower output because of a lesser area
under plantation in leading cultivating states.
* "This is the main demand period in turmeric. Buying is
good from north Indian buyers," said R.K. Vishwanath, a trader
from Erode, Tamil Nadu.
* Around 8,000-10,000 bags of 70 kg each are daily reaching
Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.
* At Nizamabad, the price of spot turmeric rose 350 rupees
to 6,129 rupees per 100 kg.
PEPPER
Indian pepper futures rose on slack spot supplies due to the
lack of skilled labours that delayed harvesting and resulted in
depleting stocks.
* The most-active pepper contract for April delivery
on the NCDEX was 1.13 percent up at 35,250 rupees per 100 kg.
* Lower quantity of stocks and strong demand from local
buyers are supporting the upside in prices, said an analyst from
Angel Commodities.
* Pepper output is likely to be higher this season as a good
yield is expected from the top-producing states of Kerala and
Karnataka, traders said.
* Supplies have picked up from Karnataka, but are still
below the expected levels because of labour shortage. Farmers
holding back stocks is also hurting the supplies.
* Pepper rose 321 rupees to 37,179 rupees per 100 kg in
Kochi, key market in Kerala.
JEERA
Indian jeera futures rose due to export demand, but rising
supplies from the new crop and expectations of a higher output
restricted the upside.
* The actively traded jeera contract for April delivery
on the NCDEX was 1.74 percent higher at 13,432.5 rupees
per 100 kg.
* Daily supplies from the new season crop rose to
22,000-25,000 bags of 60 kg each from 10,000-14,000 bags during
the start of the month, at the Unjha market in Gujarat.
* Fresh export and local demand is supporting jeera prices,
Angel Commodities said in a research note.
* Jeera is a winter crop, sown from October to December, and
fresh supplies start arriving in February.
* Spot jeera rose 84 rupees to 13,448 rupees per 100 kg in
Unjha.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Bijoy Koyitty)