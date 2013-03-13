MUMBAI, March 13 Indian turmeric futures hit a contract high on Wednesday, driven by strong demand from north India and estimates of lower output.

* At 0953 GMT, the most-active turmeric contract for April delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 1.71 percent higher at 7,006 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a contract high of 7,058 rupees earlier in the day.

* NCDEX has imposed a 10 percent special margin on long-side turmeric contracts effective Thursday.

* Traders expect a lower output because of reduced area of plantation in leading cultivating states.

* "Local buying has improved since the past two-three days and is expected to continue to stay firm in the short-term," said Suresh Chowdhary, a trader from Nizamabad in Andhra Pradesh.

* Around 8,000-10,000 bags of 70 kg each are daily reaching Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

* At Nizamabad, spot turmeric prices rose 196 rupees to 6,417 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures were up, tracking firm cues from spot markets amid thin supplies as lack of skilled workers delayed harvesting and on depleted stocks.

* The most-active pepper contract for April delivery on the NCDEX was 1.20 percent up at 35,485 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Supplies are improving gradually but are still lower. Demand has improved from local buyers and extractors," said Manikant Khona, a trader from Kochi, a key market in Kerala.

* Pepper output is likely to be higher this season as a good yield is expected from the top-producing states of Kerala and Karnataka, traders said.

* Supplies have picked up from Karnataka, but are still below the expected levels because of labour shortage. Farmers holding back stocks is also hurting supplies.

* Pepper rose 275 rupees to 37,161 rupees per 100 kg in Kochi.

JEERA

Indian jeera futures edged up on some export demand though rising supplies from the new crop and expectations of a higher output weighed on sentiment.

* The actively traded jeera contract for April delivery on the NCDEX was 0.30 percent higher at 13,470 rupees per 100 kg.

* Daily supplies from the new season crop rose to 22,000-25,000 bags of 60 kg each from 10,000-14,000 bags during the start of the month, at the Unjha market in Gujarat.

* Jeera is a winter crop, sown from October to December, and fresh supplies start arriving in February.

* Spot jeera rose 134 rupees to 13,593 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)