MUMBAI, March 14 Indian turmeric futures fell on
Thursday due to ample carry-forwad stocks and supplies from the
new season crop while a drop in local demand at higher prices
also weighed.
* NCDEX has imposed a 10 percent special margin on long-side
turmeric contracts effective Thursday.
* At 0954 GMT, the most-active turmeric contract for April
delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives
Exchange (NCDEX) was 2.18 percent lower at 6,806 rupees per 100
kg. It hit a contract high of 7,058 rupees on Wednesday.
* "Profit-booking is seen in turmeric futures as special
margin got into effect from Thursday and demand also slipped at
higher levels," said Faiyaz Hudani, a senior analyst at Kotak
Commodities.
* Traders expect lower output because of reduced area of
plantation in leading cultivating states.
* Around 8,000-10,000 bags of 70 kg each are daily reaching
Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.
* At Nizamabad, spot turmeric edged down 3 rupees to 6,443
rupees per 100 kg.
PEPPER
Indian pepper futures fell due to weak export demand and
prospects of higher output though thin spot supplies and
depleted stocks restricted the downside.
* The most-active pepper contract for April delivery
on the NCDEX was 0.54 percent down at 35,800 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Exports are negligible from India because of incompetent
prices," said a trader from Kochi, a key market in Kerala.
* Pepper output is likely to be higher this season as a good
yield is expected from the top-producing states of Kerala and
Karnataka, traders said.
* Supplies have picked up from Karnataka, but are still
below the expected levels because of labour shortage. Farmers
holding back stocks is also hurting the supplies.
* Pepper rose 9.5 rupees to 37,171 rupees per 100 kg in
Kochi.
JEERA
Indian jeera futures fell due to weak export demand and
rising supplies from the new crop, in addition to expectations
of a higher output.
* The actively traded jeera contract for April delivery
on the NCDEX was 1.29 percent lower at 13,245 rupees per
100 kg.
* "A range-bound movement is seen in jeera in the short-term
because of lower exports and fresh supplies," said Hudani.
* Daily supplies from the new season crop rose to
22,000-25,000 bags of 60 kg each from 10,000-14,000 bags during
the start of the month at the Unjha market in Gujarat.
* Jeera is a winter crop, sown from October to December, and
fresh supplies start arriving in February.
* Spot jeera fell 135 rupees to 13,457 rupees per 100 kg in
Unjha.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Bijoy Koyitty)