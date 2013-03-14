MUMBAI, March 14 Indian turmeric futures fell on Thursday due to ample carry-forwad stocks and supplies from the new season crop while a drop in local demand at higher prices also weighed.

* NCDEX has imposed a 10 percent special margin on long-side turmeric contracts effective Thursday.

* At 0954 GMT, the most-active turmeric contract for April delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 2.18 percent lower at 6,806 rupees per 100 kg. It hit a contract high of 7,058 rupees on Wednesday.

* "Profit-booking is seen in turmeric futures as special margin got into effect from Thursday and demand also slipped at higher levels," said Faiyaz Hudani, a senior analyst at Kotak Commodities.

* Traders expect lower output because of reduced area of plantation in leading cultivating states.

* Around 8,000-10,000 bags of 70 kg each are daily reaching Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

* At Nizamabad, spot turmeric edged down 3 rupees to 6,443 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures fell due to weak export demand and prospects of higher output though thin spot supplies and depleted stocks restricted the downside.

* The most-active pepper contract for April delivery on the NCDEX was 0.54 percent down at 35,800 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Exports are negligible from India because of incompetent prices," said a trader from Kochi, a key market in Kerala.

* Pepper output is likely to be higher this season as a good yield is expected from the top-producing states of Kerala and Karnataka, traders said.

* Supplies have picked up from Karnataka, but are still below the expected levels because of labour shortage. Farmers holding back stocks is also hurting the supplies.

* Pepper rose 9.5 rupees to 37,171 rupees per 100 kg in Kochi.

JEERA

Indian jeera futures fell due to weak export demand and rising supplies from the new crop, in addition to expectations of a higher output.

* The actively traded jeera contract for April delivery on the NCDEX was 1.29 percent lower at 13,245 rupees per 100 kg.

* "A range-bound movement is seen in jeera in the short-term because of lower exports and fresh supplies," said Hudani.

* Daily supplies from the new season crop rose to 22,000-25,000 bags of 60 kg each from 10,000-14,000 bags during the start of the month at the Unjha market in Gujarat.

* Jeera is a winter crop, sown from October to December, and fresh supplies start arriving in February.

* Spot jeera fell 135 rupees to 13,457 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Bijoy Koyitty)