MUMBAI, March 15 Indian turmeric futures retreated from a contract high to trade down on Friday as mounting stocks and supplies from the new season crop offset concerns over lower output.

* National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) has imposed a 10 percent special margin on long-side turmeric contracts effective Mar. 14.

* At 0900 GMT, the most-active turmeric contract for April delivery on the NCDEX was 0.54 percent lower at 7,024 rupees per 100 kg. It hit a contract high of 7,142 rupees earlier in the day.

* "Special margin on long position is weighing on the sentiment, but a likely rise in demand for stockists is seen supporting prices in the short-term," said Sudha Acharya, a senior analyst at Kotak Commodities.

* Traders expect lower output because of reduced area of plantation in leading cultivating states.

* Around 8,000-10,000 bags of 70 kg each are daily reaching Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures rose, tracking firm cues from spot where seasonal demand was good. Slack supplies and depleting stocks also aided the sentiment.

* The most-active pepper contract for April delivery on the NCDEX was 0.75 percent up at 36,150 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Pepper is expected to trade on a positive note today. Low stocks coupled with good demand from the upcountry markets may support prices at lower levels," Angel Commodities said in a research note.

* Pepper output is likely to be higher this season as a good yield is expected from the top-producing states of Kerala and Karnataka, traders said.

* Supplies have picked up from Karnataka, but are still below the expected levels because of labour shortage. Farmers holding back stocks is also hurting the supplies.

* Pepper rose 73 rupees to 37,180 rupees per 100 kg in Kochi, a key market in Kerala.

JEERA

Indian jeera futures rose on export inquires and stockists demand though rising supplies from the new crop and expectations of a higher output capped the gains.

* The actively traded jeera contract for April delivery on the NCDEX was 0.47 percent higher at 13,335 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Stockists are active in the market and prices are expected to trade steady to slightly up," said Acharya.

* Daily supplies from the new season crop rose to 22,000-25,000 bags of 60 kg each from 10,000-14,000 bags during the start of the month at the Unjha market in Gujarat.

* Jeera is a winter crop, sown from October to December, and fresh supplies start arriving in February.

* Spot jeera was steady at 13,443 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Bijoy Koyitty)