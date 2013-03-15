MUMBAI, March 15 Indian turmeric futures
retreated from a contract high to trade down on Friday as
mounting stocks and supplies from the new season crop offset
concerns over lower output.
* National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) has
imposed a 10 percent special margin on long-side turmeric
contracts effective Mar. 14.
* At 0900 GMT, the most-active turmeric contract for April
delivery on the NCDEX was 0.54 percent lower at 7,024
rupees per 100 kg. It hit a contract high of 7,142 rupees
earlier in the day.
* "Special margin on long position is weighing on the
sentiment, but a likely rise in demand for stockists is seen
supporting prices in the short-term," said Sudha Acharya, a
senior analyst at Kotak Commodities.
* Traders expect lower output because of reduced area of
plantation in leading cultivating states.
* Around 8,000-10,000 bags of 70 kg each are daily reaching
Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.
PEPPER
Indian pepper futures rose, tracking firm cues from spot
where seasonal demand was good. Slack supplies and depleting
stocks also aided the sentiment.
* The most-active pepper contract for April delivery
on the NCDEX was 0.75 percent up at 36,150 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Pepper is expected to trade on a positive note today. Low
stocks coupled with good demand from the upcountry markets may
support prices at lower levels," Angel Commodities said in a
research note.
* Pepper output is likely to be higher this season as a good
yield is expected from the top-producing states of Kerala and
Karnataka, traders said.
* Supplies have picked up from Karnataka, but are still
below the expected levels because of labour shortage. Farmers
holding back stocks is also hurting the supplies.
* Pepper rose 73 rupees to 37,180 rupees per 100 kg in
Kochi, a key market in Kerala.
JEERA
Indian jeera futures rose on export inquires and stockists
demand though rising supplies from the new crop and expectations
of a higher output capped the gains.
* The actively traded jeera contract for April delivery
on the NCDEX was 0.47 percent higher at 13,335 rupees
per 100 kg.
* "Stockists are active in the market and prices are
expected to trade steady to slightly up," said Acharya.
* Daily supplies from the new season crop rose to
22,000-25,000 bags of 60 kg each from 10,000-14,000 bags during
the start of the month at the Unjha market in Gujarat.
* Jeera is a winter crop, sown from October to December, and
fresh supplies start arriving in February.
* Spot jeera was steady at 13,443 rupees per 100 kg in
Unjha.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Bijoy Koyitty)