MUMBAI, March 18 Indian turmeric futures fell on Monday, tracking weak spot market, mounting stocks and rising supplies from new season crop.

* At 1036 GMT, the most-active turmeric contract for April delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 1.45 percent lower at 6,662 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Supplies from the new season crop are expected to increase in the spot markets. However, overall supplies would remain lesser than last year because of lower production," said Suresh Chowdhary, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

* Traders expect lower output because of reduced area of plantation in leading cultivating states.

* At Nizamabad, spot turmeric fell 157 rupees to 6,389 rupees.

* Around 12,000-15,000 bags of 70 kg each are expected to reach daily in Nizamabad market as compared with 8,000-10,000 bags in the previous week.

* NCDEX has imposed a 10 percent special margin on long-side turmeric contracts, effective Mar. 14.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures fell due to estimates of higher output and weak exports while supplies from the new crop also weighed on the sentiment.

* The most active pepper contract for April delivery on the NCDEX was 0.56 percent down at 35,565 rupees per 100 kg.

* "The fundamentals are bearish. Exports for pepper are weak because of higher prices, and are unlikely to pick-up in the short-term as domestic prices are not seen coming down," said Manikant Khona, a trader from Kochi, a key market in Kerala.

* Pepper output is likely to be higher this season as a good yield is expected from the top-producing states of Kerala and Karnataka, traders said.

* Supplies have picked up from Karnataka, but are still below the expected levels because of labour shortage. Farmers holding back stocks is also hurting the supplies.

* Pepper fell 322 rupees to 36,857 rupees per 100 kg in Kochi.

JEERA

Indian jeera futures fell due to rising supplies from the new crop and expectations of a higher output, though some export inquires restricted the downside.

* The actively traded jeera contract for April delivery on the NCDEX was 0.30 percent lower at 13,325 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Supplies from the new crop are weighing on the sentiment as demand is not that strong from exporters," said Jay Kumar Jain, a trader from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

* Daily supplies from the new season crop rose to 22,000-25,000 bags of 60 kg each from 10,000-14,000 bags during the start of the month at the Unjha market in Gujarat.

* Jeera is a winter crop, sown from October to December, and fresh supplies start arriving in February.

* Spot jeera fell 25 rupees to 13,425 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Bijoy Koyitty)