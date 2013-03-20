MUMBAI, March 20 Indian turmeric futures rose on Wednesday on some improvement in local buying amid inquiries from north India, though higher carry-forward stocks and rising supplies from the new season crop limited the gain.

* At 1103 GMT, the most-active turmeric contract for April delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 1.43 percent higher at 6,660 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Some fresh demand has come from north Indian buyers," said Punamchand Gupta, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

* Traders expect a lower output because of reduced area of plantation in leading cultivating states.

* At Nizamabad, spot turmeric rose 31 rupees to 6,393 rupees.

* Around 12,000-15,000 bags of 70 kg each are expected to reach daily in Nizamabad as compared with 8,000-10,000 bags in the previous week.

JEERA

Indian jeera futures were up on export demand but rising supplies from the new season crop and expectations of a higher output restricted the upside.

* The actively traded jeera contract for April delivery on the NCDEX was 0.37 percent higher at 13,042.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* Export demand is supporting jeera prices, said an analyst from Angel Commodities.

* On Wednesday, daily supplies from the new season crop rose to 40,000-42,000 bags of 60 kg each from 22,000-25,000 bags in the previous week at the Unjha market in Gujarat.

* Jeera is a winter crop, sown from October to December, and fresh supplies start arriving in February.

* Spot jeera fell 26 rupees to 13,310 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha.

* India exported about 524,690 tonnes of spices in April-December, estimates by the Ministry of Commerce showed, indicating exports in the financial year ending March 31 are likely to be much higher than in the previous year.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures rose on thin spot supplies and depleting stocks, though estimates of higher output and weak exports capped the gains.

* The most active pepper contract for April delivery on the NCDEX was 0.48 percent up at 35,460 rupees per 100 kg.

* Pepper output is likely to be higher this season as a good yield is expected from the top-producing states of Kerala and Karnataka, traders said.

* Supplies have picked up from Karnataka, but are still below the expected levels because of labour shortage. Farmers holding back stocks is also hurting the supplies.

* Pepper fell 314 rupees to 36,400 rupees per 100 kg in Kochi, a key market in Kerala. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)