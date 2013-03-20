MUMBAI, March 20 Indian turmeric futures rose on
Wednesday on some improvement in local buying amid inquiries
from north India, though higher carry-forward stocks and rising
supplies from the new season crop limited the gain.
* At 1103 GMT, the most-active turmeric contract for April
delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives
Exchange (NCDEX) was 1.43 percent higher at 6,660 rupees per 100
kg.
* "Some fresh demand has come from north Indian buyers,"
said Punamchand Gupta, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in
Andhra Pradesh.
* Traders expect a lower output because of reduced area of
plantation in leading cultivating states.
* At Nizamabad, spot turmeric rose 31 rupees to 6,393
rupees.
* Around 12,000-15,000 bags of 70 kg each are expected to
reach daily in Nizamabad as compared with 8,000-10,000 bags in
the previous week.
JEERA
Indian jeera futures were up on export demand but rising
supplies from the new season crop and expectations of a higher
output restricted the upside.
* The actively traded jeera contract for April delivery
on the NCDEX was 0.37 percent higher at 13,042.5 rupees
per 100 kg.
* Export demand is supporting jeera prices, said an analyst
from Angel Commodities.
* On Wednesday, daily supplies from the new season crop rose
to 40,000-42,000 bags of 60 kg each from 22,000-25,000 bags in
the previous week at the Unjha market in Gujarat.
* Jeera is a winter crop, sown from October to December, and
fresh supplies start arriving in February.
* Spot jeera fell 26 rupees to 13,310 rupees per 100 kg in
Unjha.
* India exported about 524,690 tonnes of spices in
April-December, estimates by the Ministry of Commerce showed,
indicating exports in the financial year ending March 31 are
likely to be much higher than in the previous year.
PEPPER
Indian pepper futures rose on thin spot supplies and
depleting stocks, though estimates of higher output and weak
exports capped the gains.
* The most active pepper contract for April delivery
on the NCDEX was 0.48 percent up at 35,460 rupees per 100 kg.
* Pepper output is likely to be higher this season as a good
yield is expected from the top-producing states of Kerala and
Karnataka, traders said.
* Supplies have picked up from Karnataka, but are still below
the expected levels because of labour shortage. Farmers holding
back stocks is also hurting the supplies.
* Pepper fell 314 rupees to 36,400 rupees per 100 kg in
Kochi, a key market in Kerala.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)