MUMBAI, March 21 Indian turmeric futures rose on Thursday due to estimates of lower output while firm cues from the spot market on good demand from north India also aided the sentiment.

* At 1019 GMT, the most-active turmeric contract for April delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 3.38 percent higher at 6,842 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Traders are holding back stocks on hopes of better prices as production is estimated lower," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice president of research at Indiabulls Commodities Ltd.

* Traders expect a lower output because of reduced area of plantation in leading cultivating states.

* At Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, spot turmeric rose 120 rupees to 6,522 rupees.

* Around 12,000-15,000 bags of 70 kg each are expected to reach daily in Nizamabad as compared with 8,000-10,000 bags in the previous week.

JEERA

Indian jeera futures rose on a pick-up in export demand and some local buying ahead of a festival, though rising supplies from the new season crop and expectations of a higher output capped the gains.

* The actively traded jeera contract for April delivery on the NCDEX was 0.65 percent higher at 13,150 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Fresh enquiries are coming for Indian jeera. Supplies from other leading producers Syria and Turkey are negligible and this is diverting demand to India," said Samir Mahendra Shah, a trader from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

* Daily supplies from the new season crop rose to 40,000-42,000 bags of 60 kg each from 22,000-25,000 bags in the previous week at the Unjha market in Gujarat.

* Jeera is a winter crop, sown from October to December, and fresh supplies start arriving in February.

* Spot jeera rose 54 rupees to 13,398 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha.

* India exported about 524,690 tonnes of spices in April-December, estimates by the Ministry of Commerce showed, indicating exports in the financial year ending March 31 are likely to be much higher than in the previous year.

* Indians will celebrate Holi on March 27.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures rose as lower domestic supplies, due to the lack of skilled labours and depleting stocks, supported prices, offsetting estimates of higher output.

* The most active pepper contract for April delivery on the NCDEX was 0.23 percent up at 35,520 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Domestic supplies from the new season crop have started coming but are still below expectations because of labour shortage," said Indiabulls' Khan.

* Pepper output is likely to be higher this season as a good yield is expected from the top-producing states of Kerala and Karnataka, traders said.

* Supplies have picked up from Karnataka, but are still below the expected levels because of labour shortage. Farmers holding back stocks is also hurting the supplies.

* Pepper rose 43 rupees to 36,600 rupees per 100 kg in Kochi, a key market in Kerala. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Bijoy Koyitty)