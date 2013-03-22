MUMBAI, March 22 Indian turmeric futures fell on Friday on profit-booking after prices rose more than 3 percent in the previous session, while mounting stocks and supplies from the new season crop weighed.

* At 0953 GMT, the most-active turmeric contract for April delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 3.45 percent lower at 6,634 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Traders are booking profits at higher prices in turmeric. In the short term, it may trade weak because of fresh supplies," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

* Traders expect a lower output because of reduced area of plantation in leading cultivating states.

* At Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, spot turmeric fell 28.5 rupees to 6,493.5 rupees.

* Around 12,000-15,000 bags of 70 kg each are expected to reach daily in Nizamabad as compared with 8,000-10,000 bags in the previous week.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures rose on local demand and depleting stocks though prospects of higher production and weak exports restricted the upside.

* The most active pepper contract for April delivery on the NCDEX was 0.97 percent up at 35,875 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Supplies have slightly improved in the spot market. Local buying is good but overseas sales are negligible," said Manikant Khona, a trader from Kochi, a key market in Kerala.

* Pepper output is likely to be higher this season as a good yield is expected from the top-producing states of Kerala and Karnataka, traders said.

* Supplies have picked up from Karnataka, but are still below the expected levels because of labour shortage. Farmers holding back stocks is also hurting the supplies.

* Pepper rose 36 rupees to 36,636 rupees per 100 kg in Kochi, a key market in Kerala.

JEERA

Indian jeera futures were steady on some export demand though rising supplies from the new season crop and expectations of higher output capped the gains.

* The actively traded jeera contract for April delivery on the NCDEX was 0.10 percent higher at 13,140 rupees per 100 kg.

* Domestic supplies are high but export demand is seen supporting prices, Angel Commodities said in a research note.

* Daily supplies from the new season crop rose to 40,000-42,000 bags of 60 kg each from 22,000-25,000 bags in the previous week at the Unjha market in Gujarat.

* Jeera is a winter crop, sown from October to December, and fresh supplies start arriving in February.

* Spot jeera fell 10 rupees to 13,388 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha.

* India exported about 524,690 tonnes of spices in April-December, estimates by the Ministry of Commerce showed, indicating exports in the financial year ending March 31 are likely to be much higher than in the previous year. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)