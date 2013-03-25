MUMBAI, March 25 Indian jeera futures fell on Monday due to an increase in daily supplies from the new season crop, expectations of higher output and weak spot demand.

* At 0854 GMT, the actively traded jeera contract for April delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX)was 0.44 percent lower at 12,995 rupees per 100 kg.

* Daily supplies from the new season crop rose to 35,000-40,000 bags of 60 kg each from 22,000-25,000 bags in the second week of March at the Unjha market in Gujarat.

* "It is expected to trade range-bound to weak as supplies are high and demand is not supportive," said Faiyaz Hudani, a senior analyst at Kotak Commodities.

* Jeera is a winter crop, sown from October to December, and fresh supplies start arriving in February.

* Spot jeera fell 28 rupees to 13,356 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha.

* India exported about 524,690 tonnes of spices in April-December, estimates by the Ministry of Commerce showed, indicating exports in the financial year ending March 31 are likely to be much higher than in the previous year.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures edged down due to a rise in supplies from the new crop and sluggish local and export demand, while expectations of higher output also weighed on sentiment though depleting stocks limited the downside.

* The most active pepper contract for April delivery on the NCDEX was 0.15 percent down at 35,920 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Arrivals are increasing in the local market, mainly from Karnataka, and this is keeping prices under pressure," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

* Pepper output is likely to be higher this season as a good yield is expected from the top-producing states of Kerala and Karnataka, traders said.

* Supplies have picked up from Karnataka, but are still below the expected levels because of labour shortage. Farmers holding back stocks is also hurting the supplies.

* Pepper fell 211 rupees to 36,539 rupees per 100 kg in Kochi, a key market in Kerala.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures fell on higher carryforward stocks and supplies from the new season crop.

* The most-active turmeric contract for April delivery on the NCDEX was 0.21 percent lower at 6,600 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Export demand is steady but is likely to pick up as the new crop has started coming into the market," said Suresh Chowdhary, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

* Estimates of lower output because of the reduced area of plantation in leading cultivating states are likely to support prices.

* At Nizamabad, spot turmeric fell 16 rupees to 6,461 rupees.

* Around 12,000-15,000 bags of 70 kg each are expected to reach Nizamabad daily as compared with 8,000-10,000 bags during the second week of the March.

(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)