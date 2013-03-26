MUMBAI, March 26 Indian jeera futures fell on Tuesday on rising supplies in the local market and expectations of higher output, though export inquiries limited the downside.

* At 0837 GMT, the actively traded jeera contract for April delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 0.25 percent lower at 12,940 rupees per 100 kg.

* Daily supplies from the new season crop rose to 35,000-40,000 bags of 60 kg each from 22,000-25,000 bags in the second week of March at the Unjha market in Gujarat.

* "Supplies from the new season crop are rising every week. After Holi arrivals may touch 50,000 bags," said Arvind Patel, a trader from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

* Jeera is a winter crop, sown from October to December, and fresh supplies start arriving in February.

* Spot jeera fell 14 rupees to 13,336 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha.

* India exported about 524,690 tonnes of spices in April-December, estimates by the Ministry of Commerce showed, indicating exports in the financial year ending March 31 are likely to be much higher than in the previous year.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures were lower, hit by a pick-up in domestic supplies and expectations of higher output.

* The most active pepper contract for April delivery on the NCDEX was 0.89 percent down at 35,470 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Supplies are improving in the market and with the new season arrivals some export inquiries have also started coming," said Manikant Khona, a trader from Kochi, a key market in Kerala.

* Pepper output is likely to be higher this season as a good yield is expected from the top-producing states of Kerala and Karnataka, traders said.

* Supplies have picked up from Karnataka, but are still below the expected levels because of labour shortage. Farmers holding back stocks is also hurting the supplies.

* Pepper edged up 2 rupees to 36,525 rupees per 100 kg in Kochi.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures edged up on some value buying though mounting stocks and supplies from the new season crop weighed on sentiment.

* The most-active turmeric contract for April delivery on the NCDEX was 0.12 percent higher at 6,524 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Turmeric is expected to trade rangebound this week in absence of fresh cues from the spot market which is shut for Holi," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

* Indians will celebrate the festival of Holi on March 27 and major spot markets would remain shut.

* Estimates of a lower output because of the reduced area of plantation in leading cultivating states are likely to support prices. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)