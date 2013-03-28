MUMBAI, March 28 Indian turmeric futures fell more than 1 percent on Thursday due to higher carry-forward stocks, rising supplies from the new season crop and slack overseas demand.

* At 0914 GMT, the most-active turmeric contract for April delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 1.56 percent lower at 6,442 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Daily supplies are expected to touch 15,000 bags of 70 kg each by the second week of April against 10,000 bags as of now. Supply pressure will keep prices under pressure," said Suresh Chowdhary, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

* Spot markets are closed due to the festival of Holi and would resume trading from Monday. Indians celebrated Holi on March 27 but spot markets would remain shut for the rest of the week.

* Estimates of lower output because of a reduced area of plantation in leading cultivating states are likely to support prices.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures rose as depleting stocks and lower-than-expected arrival triggered some short-covering, offseting expectations of higher output.

* The most-active pepper contract for April delivery on the NCDEX was 0.87 percent up at 35,760 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Farmers are sitting on stocks as they saw quite higher prices last time and are anticipating better prices this time also," said a trader from Kochi, a key market in Kerala.

* Pepper output is likely to be higher this season as a good yield is expected from the top-producing states of Kerala and Karnataka, traders said.

* Supplies have picked up from Karnataka, but are still below the expected levels because of labour shortage.

JEERA

Indian jeera futures fell due to increasing spot market supplies and expectations of higher output, though export inquiries restricted the fall.

* The actively traded jeera contract for April delivery on the NCDEX was 0.23 percent lower at 12,987.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* Daily supplies from the new season crop rose to 35,000-40,000 bags of 60 kg each from 22,000-25,000 bags in the second week of March at the Unjha market in Gujarat.

* "Jeera futures are expected to continue to trade with a downside pressure due to higher arrivals of the new crop. However, export as well as domestic demand may cushion the downside in the prices," Angel Commodities said in a research note.

* Jeera is a winter crop, sown from October to December, and fresh supplies start arriving in February.

* India exported about 524,690 tonnes of spices in April-December, estimates by the Ministry of Commerce showed, indicating exports in the financial year ending March 31 are likely to be much higher than in the previous year.

(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)