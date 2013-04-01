MUMBAI, April 1 Indian turmeric futures rose on Monday on bargain-buying, supported by fresh export demand and estimates of lower output, though mounting stocks and rising supplies restricted the upside.

* At 0704 GMT, the most-active turmeric contract for May delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 2.41 percent higher at 6,630 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Prices have fallen a lot in the past week and this is a good opportunity to buy. Export demand is expected to keep the prices firm," said Sudha Acharya, analyst at Kotak Commodities.

* Turmeric output is estimated lower because of reduced plantation area in leading cultivating states.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures slipped due to rising supplies from the new season crop, sluggish exports and expectations of higher output though depleting stocks kept the downside limited.

* The most-active pepper contract for April delivery on the NCDEX was 0.11 percent down at 35,910 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Supplies are increasing from Karnataka and this is expected to keep prices under pressure," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

* Pepper output is likely to be higher this season as good yield is expected from the top-producing states of Kerala and Karnataka, traders said.

* Reddy expects the April contract to trade in the range of 35,500-36,400 rupees per 100 kg for 2-3 days.

* Supplies have picked up from Karnataka, but are still below the expected levels because of labour shortage.

JEERA

Indian jeera futures were steady as export demand offset higher arrivals in the local market and expectations of higher output.

* The actively traded jeera contract for April delivery on the NCDEX edged up 0.06 percent at 13,047.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* Daily supplies from the new season crop rose to 35,000-40,000 bags of 60 kg each from 22,000-25,000 bags in the second week of March at the Unjha market in Gujarat.

* "Jeera futures are expected to trade on a mixed note today. Good export demand may support prices while higher arrivals of the new crop may pressurize the prices," Angel Commodities said in a research note.

* Jeera is a winter crop, sown from October to December, and fresh supplies start arriving in February.

* India exported about 524,690 tonnes of spices in April-December, estimates by the Ministry of Commerce showed, indicating exports in the financial year ending March 31 are likely to be much higher than in the previous year.

(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Bijoy Koyitty)