MUMBAI, April 2 Indian pepper futures edged up on Tuesday on value buying after prices fell nearly 1 percent in the previous session and as depleting stocks aided sentiment, though rising supplies from the new season crop and weak exports capped the gains.

* The most-active pepper contract for April delivery was 0.28 percent up at 35,700 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 0956 GMT.

* "Low stocks and lower-than-expected spot supplies have supported prices," said an analyst from Angel Commodities.

* Pepper output is likely to be higher this season as good yield is expected from the top-producing states of Kerala and Karnataka, traders said.

* Supplies have picked up from Karnataka, but are still below the expected levels because of labour shortage.

* Spot pepper fell 291 rupees to 36,264 rupees at Kochi, a key market in Kerala.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures rose due to stockists' buying, export demand and estimates of lower output, though mounting stocks and rising supplies kept the upside limited.

* The most-active turmeric contract for May delivery was 0.66 percent higher at 6,686 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "Lower output concerns and strong buying from stockists are supporting prices," said Suresh Chowdhary, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

* Turmeric output is estimated to be lower this year because of reduced plantation area in leading cultivating states.

* Spot turmeric rose 50 rupees to 6,375 rupees per 100 kg in Nizamabad.

JEERA

Indian jeera futures were marginally up on export demand though increasing supplies from the new season crop and expectations of higher output restricted the upside.

* The actively traded jeera contract for April delivery edged up 0.25 percent to 13,060 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Daily supplies from the new season crop rose to 35,000-40,000 bags of 60 kg each from 22,000-25,000 bags in the second week of March at the Unjha market in Gujarat.

* "Arrivals are expected to be over 50,000 bags once the market re-opens. Also the demand is expected to remain steady," Kotak Commodities said in a research note.

* Jeera is a winter crop, sown from October to December, and fresh supplies start arriving in February.

* Spot jeera was at 13,375 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha. The spot market was shut since March 26.

* India exported about 524,690 tonnes of spices in April-December, estimates by the Ministry of Commerce showed, indicating exports in the financial year ending March 31 are likely to be much higher than in the previous year.

