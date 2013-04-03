MUMBAI, April 3 Indian jeera futures rose tracking firm cues from the spot market and on a rise in export demand, though arrivals from the new season crop and expectations of higher output weighed on sentiment.

* The actively traded jeera contract for May delivery was 0.85 percent up at 13,330 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 0922 GMT.

* "Fresh export demand is coming for Indian jeera and this is supporting the upside. The May contract may touch 13,575 by the end of this week," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice president of research at Indiabulls Commodities Ltd.

* Spot jeera rose 50 rupees to 13,425 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha.

* Daily supplies from the new season crop rose to 35,000-40,000 bags of 60 kg each from 22,000-25,000 bags in the second week of March at the Unjha market in Gujarat.

* India exported about 524,690 tonnes of spices in April-December, estimates by the Ministry of Commerce showed, indicating exports in the financial year ending March 31 were likely much higher than the previous year.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures fell as higher carry forward stocks and increasing supplies from the new season crop offset estimates of lower output.

* The most-active turmeric contract for May delivery was 0.83 percent lower at 6,674 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "Higher supplies of the fresh crop coupled with huge carryover stocks may pressurise prices from higher levels," Angel Commodities said in a research note.

* Turmeric output is estimated to be lower this year because of reduced plantation area in leading cultivating states.

* Spot turmeric rose 32 rupees to 6,465 rupees per 100 kg in Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures slipped due to increasing supplies from the new season crop, expectations of higher output and sluggish exports, though thin stocks restricted the downside.

* The most-active pepper contract for May delivery was 0.46 percent down at 35,650 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "It is expected to trade in a narrow range this week because export demand is negligible and production is estimated higher," said Indiabulls' Khan.

* Pepper output is likely to be higher this season as good yield is expected from the top-producing states of Kerala and Karnataka, traders said.

* Supplies have picked up from Karnataka, but are still below the expected levels because of labour shortage.

* Spot pepper fell 31 rupees to 36,207 rupees at Kochi, a key market in Kerala. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)