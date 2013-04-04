MUMBAI, April 4 Indian pepper futures rose on Thursday on thin stocks and lesser-than-expected arrivals from the new season crop offsetting expectations of higher output and weak exports.

* The most-active pepper contract for May delivery was 0.48 percent up at 35,850 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 1035 GMT.

* "Supplies are improving but are still below expectations because farmers are waiting for better prices," said Manikant Khona, a trader from Kochi, a key market in Kerala.

* Pepper output is likely to be higher this season as good yield is expected from the top-producing states of Kerala and Karnataka, traders said.

* Supplies have picked up from Karnataka, but are still below expected levels because of labour shortage.

* Spot pepper was almost steady at 36,444 rupees at Kochi.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures rose as traders chose to buy at lower levels supported by export demand and estimates of lower output, though higher carry-forward stocks limited the upside.

* The most-active turmeric contract for May delivery was 0.43 percent higher at 6,588 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. It fell 2.53 percent in the previous session.

* "Export demand is coming for the new season crop and is likely to stay firm in the short-term," said Suresh Chowdhary, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

* Turmeric output is estimated to be lower this year because of reduced plantation area in leading cultivating states.

* Spot turmeric fell 50 rupees to 6,376 rupees per 100 kg in Nizamabad.

JEERA

Indian jeera futures rose due to export demand offsetting rising supplies from the new crop and expectations of higher output.

* The actively traded jeera contract for May delivery was 1.81 percent higher at 13,527 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "Good export demand may support prices while higher arrivals of the new crop may weigh on sentiment," said an analyst from Angel Commodities.

* Spot jeera fell 16.5 rupees to 13,412.5 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha.

* Daily supplies from the new season crop rose to 35,000-40,000 bags of 60 kg each from 22,000-25,000 bags in the second week of March at the Unjha market in Gujarat.

* India exported about 524,690 tonnes of spices in April-December, estimates by the Ministry of Commerce showed, indicating exports in the financial year ending March 31 were likely much higher than the previous year. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)