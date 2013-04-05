MUMBAI, April 5 Indian cumin seed futures rose
on Friday on stockists' demand and a pick-up in exports though
rising supplies from the new season crop and expectations of
higher output capped the gains.
* The actively traded cumin seed, or jeera, contract for May
delivery was 1.44 percent higher at 13,730 rupees per
100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange
(NCDEX) at 0640 GMT.
* "Stockists are very active in the market hoping prices
would rise further by 200 rupees-300 rupees from the current
levels," said Arvind Patel, a trader from Unjha, a key market in
Gujarat.
* Daily supplies from the new season crop rose to
35,000-40,000 bags of 60 kg each from 22,000-25,000 bags in the
second week of March at the Unjha market in Gujarat.
* India exported about 524,690 tonnes of spices during
April-December, estimates by the ministry of commerce showed,
indicating exports in the financial year ending March 31 were
likely much higher than the previous year.
TURMERIC
Indian turmeric futures rose as estimates of lower output
and export demand supported sentiment, but selling pressure from
old stocks and supplies from the new season crop restricted the
upside.
* The most-active turmeric contract for May delivery
was 0.40 percent higher at 6,606 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.
* "A range-bound movement is expected in turmeric because
supplies are high and demand is moderate," said Punamchand
Gupta, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.
* Turmeric output is estimated to be lower this year because
of reduced plantation area in leading cultivating states.
PEPPER
Indian pepper futures fell due to sluggish exports, with
Indian prices remaining higher compared with those of the
competitors in the global market, and on concerns over a rise in
imports.
* The most-active pepper contract for May delivery
was 0.70 percent down at 35,650 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.
* "India pepper prices are very high. Local industry is
importing from other countries which are offering at less
prices, to survive in the market," said Jojan Malayil, CEO,
Bafna Enterprises, a Kochi-based company.
* Pepper output is likely to be higher this season as good
yield is expected from the top-producing states of Kerala and
Karnataka, traders said.
* Supplies from Karnataka have picked up, but are still
below the expected levels because of labour shortage.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Jijo Jacob)