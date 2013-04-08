MUMBAI, April 8 Indian turmeric futures extended last week's gains due to good demand from local and overseas buyers and on an estimated drop in production, though rising supplies from the new season crop limited the upside. * The most-active turmeric contract for May delivery was 2.51 percent higher at 6,874 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 0815 GMT. * "In spot market, demand is good. Along with local buyers, exporters are making purchases. That is offsetting impact of higher supplies," said Vedika Narvekar, a senior analyst with Angel Commodities Broking. * Turmeric output is estimated to be lower this year because of reduced plantation area in leading cultivating states. * At Nizamabad in Andhra Pradesh, spot turmeric rose 113.90 rupees to 6,509.10 rupees. PEPPER Indian pepper futures fell to their lowest level in more than two weeks due to sluggish exports, with prices remaining higher compared with those of competitors in the global market, and on concerns over a rise in imports. * The most-active pepper contract for May delivery was 0.66 percent down at 35,490 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX, after hitting a low of 35,380 rupees, a level last seen on March 22. * Spot pepper fell 169.3 rupees to 36,330.8 rupees at Kochi, a key market in the southern state of Kerala. * Pepper may trade in a range of 35,400-36,000 rupees for the day, said Ambika T.B., an analyst with Karvy Comtrade. * "There are no fresh enquiries for Indian pepper because Indian prices are higher compared to competitors, with supplies improving on domestic front, especially from Karnataka," Ambika said. * Pepper output is likely to be higher this season as good yield is expected from the top-producing states of Kerala and Karnataka, traders said. * Supplies from Karnataka have picked up, but are still below the expected levels because of labour shortage. CUMIN SEEDS Indian jeera rose a tad on stockists' demand and a pick-up in exports, though rising supplies from the new season crop and expectations of higher output capped the gains. * The actively traded jeera contract for May delivery was 0.31 percent higher at 13,795 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. * Spot jeera rose 7.5 rupees to 13,632.5 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat. * Jeera may trade in a range of 13,611-13,926 rupees, said Ambika. * India exported about 524,690 tonnes of spices during April-December, estimates by the ministry of commerce showed, indicating exports in the financial year ending March 31 were likely much higher than the previous year. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar & Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)