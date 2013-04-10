April 10 Indian turmeric futures fell on Wednesday on mounting stocks and weak exports, though an estimated decline in output and lower-than-expected local arrivals as farmers held back supplies limited the downside.

* The most-active turmeric contract for May delivery was 0.11 percent lower at 6,994 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 1013 GMT.

* "Supplies from the new crop are regular but they are below expectations as farmers are waiting for better prices," said Punamchand Gupta, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

* Turmeric output is estimated to be lower this year because of reduced plantation area in leading cultivating states.

JEERA

Indian cumin seeds, or jeera, futures slipped due to expectations of higher production and supplies from the new season crop, though export demand restricted the downside.

* The actively traded jeera contract for May delivery was 0.64 percent lower at 13,890 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot jeera fell 16.5 rupees to 13,762.5 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

* "Supplies rose to 50,000 bags (60 kg each) on Wednesday against 45,000 yesterday. Prices are expected to fall further because supplies would increase further," said Samir Mahendra Shah, a trader from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

* India exported about 524,690 tonnes of spices during April-December, estimates by the ministry of commerce showed, indicating exports in the financial year ended March 31 were likely much higher than the previous year.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures edged down due to sluggish exports, expectation of higher output and supplies from the new season crop.

* The most-active pepper contract for May delivery was 0.18 percent lower at 35,600 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "Consolidation is seen in pepper futures in the absence of any clear cues. Demand from overseas buyers is almost negligible," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice-president of research at Indiabulls Commodities Ltd.

* Spot pepper rose 77 rupees to 36,246 rupees at Kochi, a key market in the southern state of Kerala on thin stocks. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)