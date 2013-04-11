MUMBAI, April 11 Indian turmeric futures edged up on Thursday due to expectations of a decline in output and lower-than-expected spot supplies, though higher carry-forward stocks capped the gains.

* The most-active turmeric contract for May delivery was 0.37 percent higher at 7,004 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 1023 GMT.

* "Fresh export demand coupled with demand from stockists may support prices. Concerns over lower output may also help to push up the prices," Angel Commodities said in a research note.

* Turmeric output is estimated to be lower this year because of reduced plantation area in leading cultivating states.

* Nizamabad market is shut for a local festival that marks the beginning of a New Year in many states in India.

JEERA

Indian cumin seeds, or jeera, futures rose marginally due to rising export inquiries for the new season crop but higher supplies limited the upside.

* The actively traded jeera contract for May delivery was 0.42 percent higher at 13,835 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "Export demand is strong and is likely to stay firm in the short-term because of very less supplies from Syria and Turkey into the global market," said Samir Mahendra Shah, a trader from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

* India is the largest jeera producing country in the world followed by Syrai and Turkey.

* Spot jeera fell 20 rupees to 13,737.5 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

* India exported about 524,690 tonnes of spices during April-December, estimates by the ministry of commerce showed, indicating exports in the financial year ended March 31 were likely much higher than the previous year.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures were steady due to lower-than-expected supplies as farmers held back stocks on hopes of higher output, and depleting stocks, though weak exports and expectation of higher output weighed on sentiment.

* The most-active pepper contract for May delivery was steady at 35,660 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "Exports have been negligible because of uncompetitive prices in the global market but lower-than-expected supplies are supporting prices," said Manikant Khona, a trader from Kochi, a key market in the southern state of Kerala.

* Spot pepper rose 39 rupees to 36,285 rupees at Kochi. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)