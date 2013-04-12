MUMBAI, April 12 Indian turmeric futures rose on Friday as a pick-up in demand from buyers from north India, expectations of a decline in output and lower-than-expected spot supplies supported the upside.

* The most-active turmeric contract for May delivery was 0.49 percent higher at 7,044 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 0844 GMT.

* "Buying from the north Indian buyers has improved ahead of the wedding demand. Some overseas inquiries had also come for the new season crop," said Punamchand Gupta, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

* The wedding season has begun in India and will continue till early June.

* Turmeric output is estimated to be lower this year because of reduced plantation area in leading cultivating states.

* At Nizamabad, spot turmeric was traded at 6,739 rupees per 100 kg. The market had been shut since April 8.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures slipped tracking a weak spot market, sluggish exports and hopes of higher output, though depleting stocks and thin supplies restricted the losses.

* The most-active pepper contract for May delivery was 0.24 percent lower at 35,550 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "Volumes are very thin in pepper trade and demand is also not strong enough to support prices," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

* Spot pepper fell 95 rupees to 36,320 rupees at Kochi, a key market in the southern state of Kerala.

JEERA

Indian cumin seed, or jeera, futures fell on an increase in supplies from the new season crop and expectations of higher output.

* The actively traded jeera contract for May delivery was 0.07 percent down at 13,785 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "Arrivals from the new season crop are keeping prices under pressure but exports at these levels are good," said Reddy from JRG Wealth Management.

* India is the largest jeera producing country in the world followed by Syria and Turkey.

* Spot jeera rose 13.5 rupees to 13,741 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

* India exported about 524,690 tonnes of spices during April-December, estimates by the ministry of commerce showed, indicating exports in the financial year ended March 31 were likely much higher than the previous year. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)