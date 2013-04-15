MUMBAI, April 15 Indian turmeric futures hit a contract high on Monday, tracking bullish cues from the spot market where demand from north Indian buyers was good while estimates of lower output also aided the upside.

* The most-active turmeric contract for May delivery was 3.77 percent higher at 7,318 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 0931 GMT. It hit a contract high of 7,328 rupees earlier in the day.

* "Daily supplies at the Nizamabad market, are around 10,000 bags (70 kg each) whereas demand is of around 15,000 bags," said Suresh Chowdhary, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

* Spot traders expect turmeric prices to stay firm in the short-term as demand is expected to rise in the wedding season.

* The wedding season has begun in India and will continue till early June.

* Turmeric output is estimated to be lower this year because of reduced plantation area in leading cultivating states.

* At Nizamabad, spot turmeric rose 184 rupees to 6,991 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures edged up on a pick-up in local buying, lower-than-expected supplies and thin stocks, though hopes of higher output restricted the upside.

* The most-active pepper contract for May delivery was 0.28 percent higher at 35,850 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "Farmers are holding back stocks on hopes of better prices. There is some jump in the local demand but overseas buying is still subdued," said Manikant Khona, a trader from Kochi, a key market in Kerala.

* Spot pepper rose 108 rupees to 36,377 rupees at Kochi, a key market in the southern state of Kerala.

JEERA

Indian cumin seed, or jeera, futures rose on fresh inquiries from exporters outweighing rising supplies from the new season crop and expectations of higher output.

* The actively traded jeera contract for May delivery was 1.14 percent up at 13,952.5 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "Export demand is good for Indian origin jeera mainly from Dubai. Almost negligible supplies from Syria and Turkey due to internal unrest and lower crop is diverting demand to India," said Samir Mahendra Shah, a trader from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

* India is the largest jeera producing country in the world followed by Syria and Turkey.

* Spot jeera fell 37 rupees to 13,750 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha.

* India exported about 524,690 tonnes of spices during April-December, estimates by the ministry of commerce showed, indicating exports in the financial year ended March 31 were likely much higher than the previous year. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)