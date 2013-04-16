MUMBAI, April 16 Indian turmeric futures retreated from a contract high hit early on Tuesday on profit-taking triggered by higher carryforward stocks and supplies from the new season crop.

* The most-active turmeric contract for May delivery was down 0.76 percent at 7,280 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 0918 GMT. It hit a contract high of 7,374 rupees earlier in the day.

* "Higher supplies from the fresh crop and huge carryover stocks are weighing on prices but concerns over lower output are expected to aid buying at lower levels," said an analyst at Angel Commodities.

* Turmeric output is estimated to be lower this year because of reduced plantation area in leading cultivating states.

* At Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, spot turmeric fell 33 rupees to 6,990 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures fell due to a pick-up in supplies from the fresh crop in Karnataka while sluggish exports also weighed on sentiment.

* The most-active pepper contract for May delivery was 1.35 percent lower at 35,095 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "Daily arrivals have improved from Karnataka and are expected to rise further in the coming weeks," said a trader from Kochi, a key market in Kerala.

* Spot pepper fell 74 rupees to 36,243 rupees at Kochi, a key market in the southern state of Kerala.

JEERA

Indian cumin seed, or jeera, futures fell due to rising supplies from the new season crop and expectations of higher output.

* The actively traded jeera contract for May delivery was 0.90 percent down at 13,442.5 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "Demand from local buyers and exporters slips at higher prices. With huge supplies coming in from the new crop, prices are seen trading under pressure," said Jay Kumar Jain, a trader from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

* India is the largest jeera producing country in the world followed by Syria and Turkey.

* Spot jeera fell 150 rupees to 13,600 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha.

* India exported about 524,690 tonnes of spices during April-December, estimates by the ministry of commerce showed, indicating exports in the financial year ended March 31 were likely much higher than the previous year.

(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)