MUMBAI, April 17 Indian turmeric futures fell nearly 4 percent on Wednesday, weighed by a rise in daily arrivals and higher carry-forward stocks.

* The most-active turmeric contract for May delivery was down 3.98 percent at 6,764 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 0900 GMT. It had hit a contract high of 7,374 rupees on Tuesday.

* Daily arrivals rose to 18,000 bags of 70 kg each at the Nizamabad market in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, from around 10,000 bags in the first week of the month.

* "Supplies have risen since the beginning of this week and this is adding pressure on the market. Prices may fall by another 200-300 rupees," said Punamchand Gupta, a trader from Nizamabad.

* Traders expect prices to rebound once arrival pressure eases due to estimates of lower production.

* Turmeric output is estimated to be lower this year because of reduced plantation area in leading cultivating states.

* Spot turmeric fell 168 rupees to 6,815 rupees per 100 kg in Nizamabad.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures slipped due to a rise in domestic arrivals from Karnataka and on subdued overseas demand because of higher prices of the Indian produce.

* The most-active pepper contract for May delivery was 0.29 percent lower at 34,895 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "Higher arrivals of the Karnataka crop coupled with weak overseas demand may pressurise prices," Angel Commodities said in a research note.

* Spot pepper fell 173 rupees to 36,100 rupees at Kochi, a key market in the southern state of Kerala.

JEERA

Indian cumin seed, or jeera, futures fell on rising supplies from the new season crop, a drop in local demand and expectations of higher output.

* The actively traded jeera contract for May delivery was 1.61 percent down at 12,967.5 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "Arrival pressure is huge in the local market. Around 40,000 bags (60 kg each) arrived here today," said Samir Mahendra Shah, a trader from Unjha in Gujarat.

* Spot jeera fell 58 rupees to 13,552 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha.

* Spot traders expect prices to fall to 12,600-12,500 rupees per 100 kg in the short term.

* India is the largest jeera producing country in the world followed by Syria and Turkey.

* India exported about 524,690 tonnes of spices during April-December, estimates by the ministry of commerce showed, indicating exports in the financial year ended March 31 were likely much higher than the previous year. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)