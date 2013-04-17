MUMBAI, April 17 Indian turmeric futures fell
nearly 4 percent on Wednesday, weighed by a rise in daily
arrivals and higher carry-forward stocks.
* The most-active turmeric contract for May delivery
was down 3.98 percent at 6,764 rupees per 100 kg on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 0900 GMT. It had
hit a contract high of 7,374 rupees on Tuesday.
* Daily arrivals rose to 18,000 bags of 70 kg each at the
Nizamabad market in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, from around
10,000 bags in the first week of the month.
* "Supplies have risen since the beginning of this week and
this is adding pressure on the market. Prices may fall by
another 200-300 rupees," said Punamchand Gupta, a trader from
Nizamabad.
* Traders expect prices to rebound once arrival pressure
eases due to estimates of lower production.
* Turmeric output is estimated to be lower this year because
of reduced plantation area in leading cultivating states.
* Spot turmeric fell 168 rupees to 6,815 rupees per 100 kg
in Nizamabad.
PEPPER
Indian pepper futures slipped due to a rise in domestic
arrivals from Karnataka and on subdued overseas demand because
of higher prices of the Indian produce.
* The most-active pepper contract for May delivery
was 0.29 percent lower at 34,895 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.
* "Higher arrivals of the Karnataka crop coupled with weak
overseas demand may pressurise prices," Angel Commodities said
in a research note.
* Spot pepper fell 173 rupees to 36,100 rupees at Kochi, a
key market in the southern state of Kerala.
JEERA
Indian cumin seed, or jeera, futures fell on rising supplies
from the new season crop, a drop in local demand and
expectations of higher output.
* The actively traded jeera contract for May delivery
was 1.61 percent down at 12,967.5 rupees per 100 kg on
the NCDEX.
* "Arrival pressure is huge in the local market. Around
40,000 bags (60 kg each) arrived here today," said Samir
Mahendra Shah, a trader from Unjha in Gujarat.
* Spot jeera fell 58 rupees to 13,552 rupees per 100 kg in
Unjha.
* Spot traders expect prices to fall to 12,600-12,500 rupees
per 100 kg in the short term.
* India is the largest jeera producing country in the world
followed by Syria and Turkey.
* India exported about 524,690 tonnes of spices during
April-December, estimates by the ministry of commerce showed,
indicating exports in the financial year ended March 31 were
likely much higher than the previous year.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)