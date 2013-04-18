MUMBAI, April 18 Indian pepper futures rose on Thursday due to depleting stocks, lower-than-expected spot supplies from Kerala and a pick-up in local demand.

* Karnataka and Kerala are the leading pepper producing states of the country. Supplies from the new season crop in Karnataka have started gaining pace though quality is little poor, traders said.

* The most-active pepper contract for May delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 1.18 percent higher at 35,640 rupees per 100 kg at 0946 GMT .

* "Demand for Kerala pepper is strong in the spot markets but supplies are very limited," said Vedika Narvekar, a senior analyst at Angel Commodities.

* Spot pepper rose 48 rupees to 36,093 rupees at Kochi, a key market in the southern state of Kerala.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures snapped a two-day falling streak on value buying, supported by concerns over lower output, though a rise in daily arrivals and higher carry-forward stocks capped the gains.

* The most-active turmeric contract for May delivery was up 0.33 percent at 6,786 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. It fell more than 7 percent since the close of April 15.

* "Prices are recovering from lower levels because of estimates of lower output," said Narvekar from Angel Commodities.

* Daily arrivals have risen to 18,000-22,000 bags of 70 kg each at the Nizamabad market in Andhra Pradesh from around 10,000 bags in the first week of the month.

* Turmeric output is estimated to be lower this year because of reduced plantation area in leading cultivating states.

* Spot turmeric fell 21 rupees to 6,771 rupees per 100 kg in Nizamabad.

JEERA

Indian cumin seed, or jeera, futures were higher, supported by export demand, though supplies from the new season crop and expectations of higher output limited the upside.

* The actively traded jeera contract for May delivery was 0.53 percent up at 13,250 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "Inquiries from exporters are gaining momentum. Jeera exports are likely to go up this season due to almost negligible supplies from other exporting nations," said Jay Kumar Jain, a trader from Unjha in Gujarat.

* India is the largest jeera producing country in the world followed by Syria and Turkey.

* Spot jeera fell 27 rupees to 13,500 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha.

* India exported about 524,690 tonnes of spices during April-December, estimates by the ministry of commerce showed, indicating exports in the financial year ended March 31 were likely much higher than the previous year. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)