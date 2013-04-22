MUMBAI, April 22 Indian cumin seed, or jeera,
futures edged up on Monday due to demand from overseas buyers,
though new season supplies and expectations of higher output
capped the gains.
* The actively traded jeera contract for May delivery
on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange
(NCDEX) was 0.36 percent up at 13,140 rupees per 100 kg at 1008
GMT.
* "Jeera prices are expected to trade steady to firm in the
short-term because overseas demand is good," said Jayesh Patel,
a trader from Unjha in Gujarat.
* India is the largest jeera producing country in the world,
followed by Syria and Turkey.
* Spot jeera edged up 10 rupees to 13,510 rupees per 100 kg
in Unjha.
* India exported about 524,690 tonnes of spices during
April-December, estimates by the ministry of commerce showed,
indicating exports in the financial year ended March 31 were
likely much higher than the previous year.
PEPPER
Indian pepper futures fell in thin volume trade due to a
rise in supplies from Karnataka and sluggish export demand.
* Absence of any far month contracts have hit volumes across
the pepper futures. On Feb. 9, the National Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) postponed the launch of June 2013
expiry contract till further notice.
* Karnataka and Kerala are the leading pepper producing
states of the country. Supplies from the new season crop in
Karnataka have started gaining pace though quality is little
poor, traders said.
* The most-active pepper contract for May delivery
on the NCDEX was 0.85 percent lower at 35,200 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Volumes are very thin in pepper futures. There are no far
month contracts in pepper and this is keeping the participation
low," said Sudha Acharya, an analyst at Kotak Commodities.
* Spot pepper rose 93 rupees to 36,200 rupees at Kochi, a
key market in the southern state of Kerala, due to depleting
stocks.
TURMERIC
Indian turmeric futures fell due to a rise in daily
arrivals, a drop in export demand and higher carry-forward
stocks, though concerns over lower output limited the downside.
* The most-active turmeric contract for May delivery
was down 0.21 percent at 6,558 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.
* "Export demand has dropped at these levels. But if prices
stabilize at these levels, then we may see some support at lower
levels," said Acharya.
* Daily arrivals have risen to 18,000-22,000 bags of 70 kg
each at the Nizamabad market in Andhra Pradesh from around
10,000 bags in the first week of the month.
* Turmeric output is estimated to be lower this year because
of reduced plantation area in leading cultivating states.
* Spot turmeric fell 193 rupees to 6,586 rupees per 100 kg
in Nizamabad.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Bijoy Koyitty)