MUMBAI, April 22 Indian cumin seed, or jeera, futures edged up on Monday due to demand from overseas buyers, though new season supplies and expectations of higher output capped the gains.

* The actively traded jeera contract for May delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 0.36 percent up at 13,140 rupees per 100 kg at 1008 GMT.

* "Jeera prices are expected to trade steady to firm in the short-term because overseas demand is good," said Jayesh Patel, a trader from Unjha in Gujarat.

* India is the largest jeera producing country in the world, followed by Syria and Turkey.

* Spot jeera edged up 10 rupees to 13,510 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha.

* India exported about 524,690 tonnes of spices during April-December, estimates by the ministry of commerce showed, indicating exports in the financial year ended March 31 were likely much higher than the previous year.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures fell in thin volume trade due to a rise in supplies from Karnataka and sluggish export demand.

* Absence of any far month contracts have hit volumes across the pepper futures. On Feb. 9, the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) postponed the launch of June 2013 expiry contract till further notice.

* Karnataka and Kerala are the leading pepper producing states of the country. Supplies from the new season crop in Karnataka have started gaining pace though quality is little poor, traders said.

* The most-active pepper contract for May delivery on the NCDEX was 0.85 percent lower at 35,200 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Volumes are very thin in pepper futures. There are no far month contracts in pepper and this is keeping the participation low," said Sudha Acharya, an analyst at Kotak Commodities.

* Spot pepper rose 93 rupees to 36,200 rupees at Kochi, a key market in the southern state of Kerala, due to depleting stocks.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures fell due to a rise in daily arrivals, a drop in export demand and higher carry-forward stocks, though concerns over lower output limited the downside.

* The most-active turmeric contract for May delivery was down 0.21 percent at 6,558 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "Export demand has dropped at these levels. But if prices stabilize at these levels, then we may see some support at lower levels," said Acharya.

* Daily arrivals have risen to 18,000-22,000 bags of 70 kg each at the Nizamabad market in Andhra Pradesh from around 10,000 bags in the first week of the month.

* Turmeric output is estimated to be lower this year because of reduced plantation area in leading cultivating states.

* Spot turmeric fell 193 rupees to 6,586 rupees per 100 kg in Nizamabad. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Bijoy Koyitty)