MUMBAI, April 23 Indian cumin seed, or jeera, futures fell on Tuesday, weighed by supplies from the new season crop and expectations of higher output, though some export demand restricted the downside.

* The actively traded jeera contract for May delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 0.30 percent down at 13,097.5 rupees per 100 kg at 1031 GMT.

* It is expected to trade with a negative bias as higher arrivals of the new crop are putting pressure on prices, Angel Commodities said in a research note.

* However, good overseas demand is seen supporting prices at lower levels, the note added.

* India is the largest jeera producing country in the world, followed by Syria and Turkey.

* Spot jeera fell 29 rupees to 13,471 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha in Gujarat.

* India exported about 524,690 tonnes of spices during April-December, estimates by the ministry of commerce showed, indicating exports in the financial year ended March 31 were likely much higher than the previous year.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures fell due to higher carry-forward stocks and supplies from the new season crop.

* The most-active turmeric contract for May delivery was down 0.43 percent at 6,520 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "The supply situation is good in the domestic market. Stocks from the last year's crop are also high," said Suresh Chowdhary, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

* Daily arrivals have risen to 18,000-22,000 bags of 70 kg each at the Nizamabad market from around 10,000 bags in the first week of the month.

* Turmeric output is estimated to be lower this year because of reduced plantation area in leading cultivating states.

* Spot turmeric edged down 3 rupees to 6,586 rupees per 100 kg in Nizamabad.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures were steady on depleting stocks though a rise in daily arrivals from Karnataka and subdued exports weighed on sentiment.

* Absence of any far month contracts has hit volumes across pepper futures. The NCDEX postponed the launch of June 2013 expiry contract on Feb. 9 till further notice.

* Karnataka and Kerala are leading pepper producing states in the country. Supplies from the new season crop in Karnataka have started gaining pace though quality is little poor, traders said.

* The most-active pepper contract for May delivery on the NCDEX was 0.01 percent up at 35,285 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Overall volume in pepper futures has dried as the exchange has not yet launched the June contract," said an analyst from Kotak Commodities.

* Spot pepper fell 77 rupees to 36,038 rupees at Kochi, a key market in the southern state of Kerala, due to depleting stocks. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)