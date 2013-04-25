MUMBAI, April 25 Indian turmeric futures fell on Thursday due to higher carry-forward stocks and slack overseas demand, but estimates of lower output restricted the downside.

* The most-active turmeric contract for May delivery was down 1.82 percent at 6,380 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 1052 GMT.

* "Exports are weak in turmeric. But prices are unlikely to fall much from these levels because supplies are less-than-expected and production is also lower," said Suresh Chowdhary, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

* Daily arrivals have risen to 18,000-22,000 bags of 70 kg each at the Nizamabad market from around 10,000 bags in the first week of the month.

* Turmeric output is estimated to be lower this year because of reduced plantation area in leading cultivating states.

JEERA

Indian cumin seed futures fell due to supplies from the new season crop and expectations of higher output, though some export demand limited the downside.

* The actively traded jeera, or cumin seed, contract for May delivery was 0.29 percent down at 13,012.5 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "It is trading in a narrow range because daily supplies are higher. Around 30-000-35,000 bags (60 kg each) are coming at the Unjha market in Gujarat," said Sudha Acharya, an analyst at Kotak Commodities.

* India is the largest jeera producing country in the world, followed by Syria and Turkey.

* Spot jeera slipped 19 rupees to 13,481 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha.

* India exported about 524,690 tonnes of spices during April-December, estimates by the ministry of commerce showed, indicating that exports in the financial year ended March 31 were likely much higher than the previous year.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures rose due to depleting stocks though a rise in daily arrivals from Karnataka and subdued exports limited the upside.

* The absence of any far-month contracts has hit volumes across pepper futures. The NCDEX postponed the launch of June 2013 expiry contract on Feb. 9 until further notice.

* Karnataka and Kerala are the leading pepper producing states in the country. Supplies from the new season crop in Karnataka have started gaining pace though quality is poor, traders said.

* The most-active pepper contract for May delivery on the NCDEX was 0.13 percent up at 35,240 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Pepper futures are expected to trade sideways with a negative bias today. Higher arrivals of the Karnataka crop coupled with weak overseas demand may pressurise prices from higher levels," Angel Commodities said in a research note.

* Spot pepper fell 108 rupees to 35,992 rupees at Kochi, a key market in the southern state of Kerala. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Jijo Jacob)