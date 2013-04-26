MUMBAI, April 26 Indian cumin seed futures hit a contract low on Friday, weighed by rising supplies from the new season crop and expectations of higher output.

* The actively traded jeera, or cumin seed, contract for May delivery was 0.35 percent down at 12,920 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 0947 GMT, after hitting a contract low of 12,850 rupees earlier in the day.

* "Trading activities are very sluggish. Demand has come down from local and overseas buyers and prices may fall by another 300 rupees," said Samir Mahendra Shah, a trader from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

* India is the largest jeera producing country in the world, followed by Syria and Turkey.

* Spot jeera fell 81 rupees to 13,400 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha.

* India exported about 524,690 tonnes of spices during April-December, estimates by the ministry of commerce showed, indicating that exports in the financial year ended March 31 were likely much higher than the previous year.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures fell on estimates of higher output, sluggish export demand and a rise in supplies from Karnataka.

* The absence of any far-month contracts has hit volumes across pepper futures. The NCDEX postponed the launch of June 2013 expiry contract on Feb. 9 until further notice.

* Karnataka and Kerala are the leading pepper producing states in the country. Supplies from the new season crop in Karnataka have started gaining pace, traders said.

* The most-active pepper contract for May delivery was 0.33 percent down at 35,135 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "It is looking weak because production is expected higher and demand is not at all supportive," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice-president of research at Indiabulls Commodities Ltd.

* Spot pepper fell 167 rupees to 35,825 rupees at Kochi, a key market in the southern state of Kerala.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures rose on some value buying, supported by estimates of lower output.

* The most-active turmeric contract for May delivery was up 0.88 percent at 6,444 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. It had fallen 1.72 percent in the previous session.

* "Some lower-level buying is seen in turmeric but higher carry-forward stocks are expected to keep prices under pressure," said Khan.

* Daily arrivals have risen to 18,000-22,000 bags of 70 kg each at the Nizamabad market in Andhra Pradesh from around 10,000 bags in the first week of the month.

* Turmeric output is estimated to be lower this year because of reduced plantation area in leading cultivating states. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)