MUMBAI, April 29 Indian cumin seed futures hit a contract low for a third straight day on Monday, due to slack demand from local and overseas buyers amid rising supplies from the new season crop and higher stocks.

* The actively traded jeera, or cumin seed, contract for May delivery was 0.41 percent down at 12,747.5 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 0952 GMT, after hitting a contract low of 12,720 rupees earlier in the day.

* "Stocks are high in jeera because of higher carry-forward stocks and increased production this season," said Arvind Patel, a trader from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

* India is the largest jeera producing country in the world, followed by Syria and Turkey.

* Spot jeera fell 37 rupees to 13,326 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha.

* Patel expects the May contract to fall to 12,200 rupees in the short term.

* India exported about 524,690 tonnes of spices during April-December, estimates by the ministry of commerce showed, indicating that exports in the financial year ended March 31 were likely much higher than the previous year.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures were steady in thin volume trade due to the absence of far-month contracts and on sluggish exports and estimates of higher output, though thin stocks aided prices.

* The absence of any far-month contracts has hit volumes across pepper futures. The NCDEX postponed the launch of June 2013 expiry contract on Feb. 9 until further notice.

* "No new contracts on the futures markets may keep traders away," Angel Commodities said in a research note.

* The most-active pepper contract for May delivery was 0.03 percent down at 35,335 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Karnataka and Kerala are the leading pepper producing states in the country. Supplies from the new season crop in Karnataka have started gaining pace, traders said.

* Good demand for the Kerala pepper coupled with low supplies may support prices at lower levels, the note added.

* Spot pepper fell 102 rupees to 35,731 rupees at Kochi, a key market in the southern state of Kerala.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures slipped due to higher carry-forward stocks and supplies from the new crop, though estimates of lower output kept the downside limited.

* The most-active turmeric contract for May delivery was down 0.09 percent at 6,328 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "Overseas demand has come down as exporters are waiting for some drop in prices," said a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

* At Nizamabad, turmeric was at 6,433 rupees per 100 kg. The spot market was shut since April 24.

* Daily arrivals have risen to 18,000-22,000 bags of 70 kg each at the Nizamabad market from around 10,000 bags in the first week of the month.

* Turmeric output is estimated to be lower this year because of reduced plantation area in leading cultivating states. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)