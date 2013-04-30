MUMBAI, April 30 Indian cumin seed futures rose
on Tuesday as traders chose to cover short positions after the
spice hit contract lows in previous sessions, with fresh export
demand also supporting the rise.
* The actively traded jeera, or cumin seed, contract for May
delivery was 0.98 percent higher at 12,932.5 rupees per
100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange
(NCDEX) at 0959 GMT. It had hit a contract low of 12,720 rupees
on Monday.
* "Some fresh export demand has come for Indian jeera as
supplies from other producing countries are negligible due to
political unrest," said Samir Mahendra Shah, a trader from
Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.
* India is the largest jeera producing country in the world,
followed by Syria and Turkey.
* Spot jeera rose 56 rupees to 13,375 rupees per 100 kg at
Unjha.
* Spot traders, however, do not expect any sharp upside in
prices because supplies are rising and production is also
estimated to be higher than in the previous year.
* India exported about 524,690 tonnes of spices during
April-December, estimates by the ministry of commerce showed,
indicating that exports in the financial year ended March 31
were likely much higher than the previous year.
PEPPER
Indian pepper futures edged up on thin stocks though weak
exports due to higher prices as compared with other competitors
in the global market and estimates of higher output weighed on
sentiment.
* The absence of any far-month contracts has hit volumes
across pepper futures. The NCDEX postponed the launch of the
June 2013 expiry contract on Feb. 9 until further notice.
* The most-active pepper contract for May delivery
was 0.41 percent higher at 35,550 rupees per 100 kg on the
NCDEX.
* "Stocks are very limited in the market but new season
supplies from Karnataka and slack demand are keeping prices
under pressure," said Manikant Khona, a trader from Kochi, a key
market in the southern state of Kerala.
* Karnataka and Kerala are the leading pepper producing
states in the country. Supplies from the new season crop in
Karnataka have started gaining pace, traders said.
* Khona does not expect pepper futures to extend gains as
demand is weak and production estimates are high.
* Spot pepper fell 104 rupees to 35,604 rupees at Kochi.
TURMERIC
Indian turmeric futures rose on estimates of lower output
though new season supplies and higher stocks restricted the
upside.
* The most-active turmeric contract for May delivery
was up 0.66 percent at 6,412 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.
* "Demand has improved from local buyers. Estimates of lower
output are supporting buying in turmeric futures," said Suresh
Chowdhary, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra
Pradesh.
* Turmeric rose 47 rupees to 6,463 rupees per 100 kg at
Nizamabad.
* Daily arrivals have risen to 18,000-22,000 bags of 70 kg
each at the Nizamabad market from around 10,000 bags in the
first week of the month.
* Turmeric output is estimated to be lower this year because
of reduced plantation area in leading cultivating states.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)