MUMBAI, April 30 Indian cumin seed futures rose on Tuesday as traders chose to cover short positions after the spice hit contract lows in previous sessions, with fresh export demand also supporting the rise.

* The actively traded jeera, or cumin seed, contract for May delivery was 0.98 percent higher at 12,932.5 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 0959 GMT. It had hit a contract low of 12,720 rupees on Monday.

* "Some fresh export demand has come for Indian jeera as supplies from other producing countries are negligible due to political unrest," said Samir Mahendra Shah, a trader from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

* India is the largest jeera producing country in the world, followed by Syria and Turkey.

* Spot jeera rose 56 rupees to 13,375 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha.

* Spot traders, however, do not expect any sharp upside in prices because supplies are rising and production is also estimated to be higher than in the previous year.

* India exported about 524,690 tonnes of spices during April-December, estimates by the ministry of commerce showed, indicating that exports in the financial year ended March 31 were likely much higher than the previous year.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures edged up on thin stocks though weak exports due to higher prices as compared with other competitors in the global market and estimates of higher output weighed on sentiment.

* The absence of any far-month contracts has hit volumes across pepper futures. The NCDEX postponed the launch of the June 2013 expiry contract on Feb. 9 until further notice.

* The most-active pepper contract for May delivery was 0.41 percent higher at 35,550 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "Stocks are very limited in the market but new season supplies from Karnataka and slack demand are keeping prices under pressure," said Manikant Khona, a trader from Kochi, a key market in the southern state of Kerala.

* Karnataka and Kerala are the leading pepper producing states in the country. Supplies from the new season crop in Karnataka have started gaining pace, traders said.

* Khona does not expect pepper futures to extend gains as demand is weak and production estimates are high.

* Spot pepper fell 104 rupees to 35,604 rupees at Kochi.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures rose on estimates of lower output though new season supplies and higher stocks restricted the upside.

* The most-active turmeric contract for May delivery was up 0.66 percent at 6,412 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "Demand has improved from local buyers. Estimates of lower output are supporting buying in turmeric futures," said Suresh Chowdhary, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

* Turmeric rose 47 rupees to 6,463 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad.

* Daily arrivals have risen to 18,000-22,000 bags of 70 kg each at the Nizamabad market from around 10,000 bags in the first week of the month.

* Turmeric output is estimated to be lower this year because of reduced plantation area in leading cultivating states.

(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)