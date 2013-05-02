MUMBAI May 2 Indian cumin seed futures hit a contract low on Thursday, weighed by higher supplies from the new season crop and expectations of increased output.

* Daily arrivals are at 18,000-20,000 bags of 60 kg each at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

* The actively traded jeera, or cumin seed, contract for May delivery was 1.44 percent lower at 12,705 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 1028 GMT, after hitting a contract low of 12,657.5 rupees earlier in the day.

* "Prices are expected to fall further because of supply pressure from the new season crop," said Jay Kumar Jain, a trader from Unjha.

* However, overseas demand is expected to rise on lack of supplies from Syria due to the ongoing civil war, a research note from Angel Commodities said.

* India is the largest jeera producing country in the world, followed by Syria and Turkey.

* Spot jeera rose 44 rupees to 13,408 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha.

* India exported about 524,690 tonnes of spices during April-December, estimates by the ministry of commerce showed, indicating that exports in the financial year ended March 31 were likely much higher than the previous year.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures hit a contract high due to depleting stocks and less-than-expected supplies from Kerala, though weak overseas demand and estimates of higher output kept the upside limited.

* The absence of any far-month contracts has hit volumes across pepper futures. The NCDEX postponed the launch of the June 2013 expiry contract on Feb. 9 until further notice.

* The most-active pepper contract for May delivery was 0.28 percent higher at 35,660 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX after hitting a contract high of 36,500 rupees.

* Lack of stocks for delivery at NCDEX warehouses and thin supplies from Kerala are supporting the upside in pepper, a research note from Angel Commodities said.

* Karnataka and Kerala are the leading pepper producing states in the country. Supplies from the new season crop in Karnataka have started gaining pace, traders said.

* Spot pepper fell 37 rupees to 35,717 rupees at Kochi, a key market in the southern state of Kerala.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures fell on mounting stocks and new season supplies in spot markets.

* The most-active turmeric contract for May delivery was down 1.37 percent at 6,326 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "Overseas demand is not supportive as exporters are expecting some more drop in prices," said a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

* Turmeric fell 131 rupees to 6,332 rupees per 100 kg in Nizamabad.

* Daily arrivals have risen to 18,000-22,000 bags of 70 kg each at the Nizamabad market from around 10,000 bags in the first week of the April.

* Turmeric output is estimated to be lower this year because of reduced plantation area in leading cultivating states. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)