MUMBAI May 3 Indian cumin seed futures rose
more than 1 percent on Friday on short covering after hitting a
contract low in the previous session, while some export demand
also supported the upside.
* The actively traded jeera, or cumin seed, contract for
June delivery was 0.60 percent higher at 13,000 rupees
per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange
(NCDEX) at 1023 GMT. It hit a contract low of 12,825 rupees on
Thursday.
* "Some fresh export inquiries have come after prices fell
in the previous session but they are unlikely to sustain at
higher levels because of supply pressure," said Samir Mahendra
Shah, a trader from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.
* Daily arrivals are at 18,000-20,000 bags of 60 kg each at
Unjha.
* Overseas demand is expected to rise on lack of supplies
from Syria due to the ongoing civil war, a research note from
Angel Commodities said.
* India is the largest jeera producing country in the world,
followed by Syria and Turkey.
* Spot jeera rose 26 rupees to 13,418 rupees per 100 kg in
Unjha.
* India exported about 524,690 tonnes of spices during
April-December, estimates by the ministry of commerce showed,
indicating that exports in the financial year ended March 31
were likely much higher than the previous year.
PEPPER
Indian pepper futures were up due to lower-than-expected
supplies from Kerala and thin stocks, though subdued exports and
estimates of higher output weighed on sentiment.
* The absence of any far-month contracts has hit volumes
across pepper futures. The NCDEX postponed the launch of the
June 2013 expiry contract on Feb. 9 until further notice.
* The most-active pepper contract for May delivery
was 0.17 percent higher at 35,700 rupees per 100 kg on the
NCDEX.
* "Volumes are very thin in pepper because of the absence of
far month contracts. There are no triggers in the spot market,"
said Manikant Khona, a trader from Kochi, a key market in the
southern state of Kerala.
* Karnataka and Kerala are the leading pepper producing
states in the country. Supplies from the new season crop in
Karnataka have started gaining pace, traders said.
* Spot pepper slipped 9 rupees to 35,683 rupees at Kochi.
TURMERIC
Indian turmeric futures fell due to supplies from the new
season crop, higher carryforward stocks and slack overseas
demand.
* The most-active turmeric contract for May delivery
was down 0.10 percent at 6,284 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.
* "Weak exports data coupled with higher supplies of the
fresh crop and huge carryover stocks may pressurize prices at
higher levels," Angel Commodities said in a research note.
* Turmeric fell 57 rupees to 6,375 rupees per 100 kg in
Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.
* Daily arrivals have risen to 18,000-22,000 bags of 70 kg
each at the Nizamabad market from around 10,000 bags in the
first week of the April.
* Turmeric output is estimated to be lower this year because
of reduced plantation area in leading cultivating states.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)