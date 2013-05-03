MUMBAI May 3 Indian cumin seed futures rose more than 1 percent on Friday on short covering after hitting a contract low in the previous session, while some export demand also supported the upside.

* The actively traded jeera, or cumin seed, contract for June delivery was 0.60 percent higher at 13,000 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 1023 GMT. It hit a contract low of 12,825 rupees on Thursday.

* "Some fresh export inquiries have come after prices fell in the previous session but they are unlikely to sustain at higher levels because of supply pressure," said Samir Mahendra Shah, a trader from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

* Daily arrivals are at 18,000-20,000 bags of 60 kg each at Unjha.

* Overseas demand is expected to rise on lack of supplies from Syria due to the ongoing civil war, a research note from Angel Commodities said.

* India is the largest jeera producing country in the world, followed by Syria and Turkey.

* Spot jeera rose 26 rupees to 13,418 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha.

* India exported about 524,690 tonnes of spices during April-December, estimates by the ministry of commerce showed, indicating that exports in the financial year ended March 31 were likely much higher than the previous year.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures were up due to lower-than-expected supplies from Kerala and thin stocks, though subdued exports and estimates of higher output weighed on sentiment.

* The absence of any far-month contracts has hit volumes across pepper futures. The NCDEX postponed the launch of the June 2013 expiry contract on Feb. 9 until further notice.

* The most-active pepper contract for May delivery was 0.17 percent higher at 35,700 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "Volumes are very thin in pepper because of the absence of far month contracts. There are no triggers in the spot market," said Manikant Khona, a trader from Kochi, a key market in the southern state of Kerala.

* Karnataka and Kerala are the leading pepper producing states in the country. Supplies from the new season crop in Karnataka have started gaining pace, traders said.

* Spot pepper slipped 9 rupees to 35,683 rupees at Kochi.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures fell due to supplies from the new season crop, higher carryforward stocks and slack overseas demand.

* The most-active turmeric contract for May delivery was down 0.10 percent at 6,284 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "Weak exports data coupled with higher supplies of the fresh crop and huge carryover stocks may pressurize prices at higher levels," Angel Commodities said in a research note.

* Turmeric fell 57 rupees to 6,375 rupees per 100 kg in Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

* Daily arrivals have risen to 18,000-22,000 bags of 70 kg each at the Nizamabad market from around 10,000 bags in the first week of the April.

* Turmeric output is estimated to be lower this year because of reduced plantation area in leading cultivating states.

(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)