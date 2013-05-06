MUMBAI May 6 Indian cumin seed futures fell on Monday due to arrivals from the new season crop, estimates of higher output and lower-than-expected overseas demand.

* Export demand is not as strong as was expected but is seen improving in the coming days because of lack of supplies from Syria and Turkey.

* India is the largest jeera producing country in the world, followed by Syria and Turkey.

* The actively traded jeera, or cumin seed, contract for June delivery was 0.96 percent lower at 12,935 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 1059 GMT.

* "Supplies have come down from their peak but are still higher than the demand. Exports have also not picked up as expected," said Jay Kumar Jain, a trader from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

* Daily arrivals are at 18,000-20,000 bags of 60 kg each at Unjha.

* Spot jeera edged down 2 rupees to 13,429 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha.

* India exported about 524,690 tonnes of spices during April-December, estimates by the ministry of commerce showed, indicating that exports in the financial year ended March 31 were likely much higher than the previous year.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures fell more than 3 percent, weighed by weak exports, higher carryforward stocks and supplies from the new season crop.

* The most-active turmeric contract for June delivery was down 3.92 percent at 6,182 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "Supplies are moderate in the local markets but demand from local traders and exporters is weak," said Suresh Chowdhary, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

* Turmeric fell 155.5 rupees to 6,119.5 rupees per 100 kg in Nizamabad.

* Turmeric output is estimated to be lower this year because of reduced plantation area in leading cultivating states.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures were steady as depleting stocks and lower-than-expected supplies from Kerala were offset by the lack of export demand and by estimates of higher output.

* The absence of any far-month contracts has hit volumes across pepper futures. The NCDEX postponed the launch of the June 2013 expiry contract on Feb. 9 until further notice.

* The most-active pepper contract for May delivery was almost steady at 35,900 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "Trading activities are very thin in pepper futures due to the absence of far month contracts. Fundamentals are seen weak," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

* Karnataka and Kerala are the leading pepper producing states in the country. Supplies from the new season crop in Karnataka have started gaining pace, traders said.

* Spot pepper fell 46 rupees to 35,679 rupees at Kochi, a key market in the southern state of Kerala.

(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)